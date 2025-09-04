Sweating it out in luxury and style: Tracking India's rise of elite gyms

Walk into D’MONDE club in New Delhi or a Fitness First centre in Mumbai and you will find gyms are no longer about treadmills and dumbbells alone. They’re about luxury, status and networking. With their Turkish hammams, aerial yoga sessions and AI-powered health tracking, gyms have made fitness a lifestyle experience for the rich.

Natasha Narang says the gym at her luxury Gurugram condominium is a “world-class fitness arena”. “There’s a professional boxing ring, a rock climbing wall, a Pilates studio and a yoga room that opens onto a private sunken courtyard for aerial yoga and outdoor sessions,” says Narang,