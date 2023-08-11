Car loan review: Know about rates, processing fees by over 15 lenders

Rank loans, save money, seek advice: Strategies to get out of debt

Unable to get a loan? Build a proper credit history with secured card

Don't let idle cash sit in a savings account: Here's what you should do instead

What are multi-allocation funds? Why are they popular? Should you invest?

Explained: Are rising FD rates ending, and what should investors do?

Explained: Repo rate unchanged at 6.5%, worst over for home loan borrowers

Comfort and security: what does it take to set up a smart home

RBI policy: How a repo rate hike/cut impacts your home loans and EMIs

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) kept the repo rate unchanged at 6.5 per cent on August 10, choosing to look through the recent spike in consumer price index (CPI)-based inflation. However, it revised its CPI inflation projection for 2023-24 to 5.4 per cent, 30 basis points higher than the earlier figure. Moreover, it provided an estimate of 5.2 per cent for the first quarter of 2024-25, indicating that CPI inflation is likely to remain above the 4 per cent target rate for a considerable period. Experts say interest rates will remain on hold for a prolonged period and the first rate cut may only materialise towards the middle or the se

While the weighted average interest rate on existing loans has risen for 14 months in a row, fresh loan rates have been volatile

To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com