Switched jobs? Consolidate multiple Form 16s accurately

Form 16 consists of two distinct parts: Part A and Part B. Part A includes essential details such as taxpayer and employer information, service period, and the amount of tax ded

Suresh Surana, founder of RSM India, emphasises on the importance of timely issuance of Form 16. “Employers should furnish Form 16 to employees by June 15 of the subsequent financial year. For instance, employees should receive their Form 16 for the fiscal year 2022-23 no later than June 15, 2023,” he says.