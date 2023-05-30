close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Switched jobs? Consolidate multiple Form 16s accurately

If you find any discrepancy in the Form 16 received from employer, request the latter to amend it

Bindisha Sarang
budget
Premium

4 min read Last Updated : May 30 2023 | 8:25 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Over the next couple of months, salaried individuals across the country will turn their attention to filing their income-tax returns (ITR). Central to this task is Form 16, a certificate of tax deducted at source (TDS) issued by employers to their employees. Companies’ human resource departments have started emailing it to employees. Form 16 contains details of salary income, deductions, and exemptions, and is crucial for accurate filing of tax returns.
Suresh Surana, founder of RSM India, emphasises on the importance of timely issuance of Form 16. “Employers should furnish Form 16 to employees by June 15 of the subsequent financial year. For instance, employees should receive their Form 16 for the fiscal year 2022-23 no later than June 15, 2023,” he says.
Form 16 consists of two distinct parts: Part A and Part B. Part A includes essential details such as taxpayer and employer information, service period, and the amount of tax ded
Or

Also Read

I-T dept says delayed SFT filing attracts penalty; check details here

Old income tax regime vs new income tax regime: Which one is better?

Budget 2023: Income tax slabs changed under new tax regime. Details here

CBDT exempts NR taxpayers from mandatory Form 10F e-filing for now

Number of Income Tax payers grew by 1 cr after demonetisation: Govt

Utilise enhanced SCSS limit, but diversify your retirement corpus

Beyond the financial system: Will AA framework be a game-changer in India?

High expense ratio erodes mutual funds' net return, so monitor cost

Thinking of prepaying your home loan? Things you should keep in mind

Leave encashment limit hiked to Rs 25 lakh: What does it mean for you?

Topics : Income tax Employment Form 16 tax filing tax filling

First Published: May 30 2023 | 8:25 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Switched jobs? Consolidate multiple Form 16s accurately

budget
4 min read

India's fiscal deficit target of 5.9% for FY24 at risk, warns Nomura

fiscal deficit, growth, revenue, tax, economy
2 min read

Volume of Rs 500 fake notes detected up 14.6% on-year in FY23, says RBI

rupee, indian rupee, indian currency
2 min read

Banking fraud cases grow to 13,530 in FY23, amount halved to Rs 30,252 cr

bank frauds, financial scams
3 min read

General govt deficit moderated to 9.4% of GDP in 2022-23, says RBI report

rbi, reserve bank of india
1 min read

Most Popular

India's fiscal deficit target of 5.9% for FY24 at risk, warns Nomura

fiscal deficit, growth, revenue, tax, economy
2 min read

Utilise enhanced SCSS limit, but diversify your retirement corpus

Retirement planning: Start early and save corpus for a 90-plus lifespan
4 min read

FDI equity inflow contracts 22% to $46 billion in FY23: Govt data

fdi
2 min read

Bank of Baroda aims at 12-15% credit growth in FY23: Executive director

Bank of Baroda
1 min read

Volume of bank notes in circulation increased by 4.4% during 2022-23: RBI

Reserve Bank of India, RBI
3 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers. Already a BS Premium subscriber?LOGIN NOW

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon