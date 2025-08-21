Table for two, please: Pool, billiards tables are redefining home luxury

For India’s luxury homeowners, having a pool or billiards table is increasingly a lifestyle accessory that blends sport, style, and social connection.

From smoky clubs to slick corporate lounges, the billiards table has always been more than just sport — it’s a stage for strategy. In Martin Scorsese’s The Color of Money (1986), Tom Cruise and Paul Newman used the pool hall as a metaphor for business itself: risk, nerve, and the art of reading your rival. Hindi cinema too has leaned on the snooker table — think Amitabh Bachchan in Shaan or Shah Rukh Khan in Don — to