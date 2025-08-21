Thursday, August 21, 2025 | 04:13 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Table for two, please: Pool, billiards tables are redefining home luxury

Table for two, please: Pool, billiards tables are redefining home luxury

A pool or billiards table is more than a sporting indulgence - it's a stage for connection, where the click of the cue ball is as much about the game as it is about the company you keep

pool | File Image
premium

A pool or billiards table is more than a sporting indulgence — it’s a stage for connection. | File Image

Namrata Kohli New Delhi
6 min read Last Updated : Aug 21 2025 | 4:10 PM IST

Listen to This Article

For India’s luxury homeowners, having a pool or billiards table is increasingly a lifestyle accessory that blends sport, style, and social connection.
 
From smoky clubs to slick corporate lounges, the billiards table has always been more than just sport — it’s a stage for strategy. In Martin Scorsese’s The Color of Money (1986), Tom Cruise and Paul Newman used the pool hall as a metaphor for business itself: risk, nerve, and the art of reading your rival. Hindi cinema too has leaned on the snooker table — think Amitabh Bachchan in Shaan or Shah Rukh Khan in Don — to
Topics : LUXURY luxury home furnishing luxury housing luxury hospitality Games
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon