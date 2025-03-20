Tech sector funds: Stay invested if you have risk appetite, 7-year horizon

Technology sector funds have faced significant pressure in recent months. Over the three months ending March 19, they have declined 18.6 per cent on average, the steepest fall among equity funds, according to Value Research.

“Near-term uncertainties stemming from muted global growth outlook, tariffs, and geopolitical tensions have impacted the sector,” said Shibani Kurian, senior executive vice president and head of equity research, Kotak Mutual Fund.

Weak global cues

Many Indian information technology (IT) firms rely heavily on the US for revenue. “The macro environment in the US has clearly deteriorated. Factors like increased uncertainty vis-à-vis US tariffs, cuts in