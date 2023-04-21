Enter longer-duration lease to control hike in home rental rates

In this section

Rental rates have risen between 10 and 24 per cent in key locations across the top seven cities between Q1FY22 and Q1FY23, with locations within Bengaluru recording the highest increase, according to a report by Anarock Research. Experts say the sharp rise may continue for some time in the near future.

Rental rates have shot up across cities over the past year because demand is up, while availability of houses, especially in key societies, is limited. “With most offices now calling their employees back to work (at least in the hybrid model), there has been a spurt in rental demand in the last several months,” says Prashant Thakur, senior director & head-research, ANAROCK Group.

Rental rates have risen between 10 and 24 per cent in key locations in seven top cities of India.

