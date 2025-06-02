Monday, June 02, 2025 | 04:28 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Travel insurance: Choose sum insured based on health, age and trip type

Travel insurance: Choose sum insured based on health, age and trip type

Longer trips, adventure activities and remote destinations require higher coverage; policy sub-limits, pre-existing conditions and travel risks must be factored in

Healthcare costs in the destination country should be the primary consideration when deciding the sum insured.

Himali Patel
6 min read Last Updated : Jun 02 2025 | 4:27 PM IST

Indians wish to travel more frequently and are prepared to spend more on travel. Thomas Cook and SOTC’s India Holiday Report 2025 says that 85 per cent of respondents in a recent survey planned to increase their holidays from two per year to four or six trips annually. Around 84 per cent intend to boost their travel spends by 20–50 per cent in 2025, with over 18 per cent aiming for a 50 per cent increase. Before setting out for a foreign destination, holidaymakers must purchase a travel insurance policy with an adequate sum insured and sufficient limits for each
