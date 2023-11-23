Sensex (-0.01%)
66017.81 -5.43
Nifty (-0.05%)
19802.00 -9.85
Nifty Smallcap (0.78%)
6419.90 + 49.90
Nifty Midcap (0.00%)
42027.30 0.20
Nifty Bank (0.29%)
43577.50 + 127.90
Heatmap

Up in the air: Adventure sport enthusiasts have places to go

Paragliding in Himachal Pradesh or sailing in a hot air balloon in Rajasthan: The choices are many

adventure sports, paragliding
Premium

Bir Billing in Himachal Pradesh is India's paragliding destination. (Photo: Shutterstock)

Namrata Kohli New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Nov 23 2023 | 4:24 PM IST
Follow Us
Software professional Abhi Anand has done paragliding in Bir Billing in Himachal Pradesh and sailed in a hot air balloon in Pushkar, Rajasthan. “The more you fly, the more you want to fly like a bird and embrace the thrill of the unknown,” said Anand, 27, who lives in Delhi.

Adventure sports options are expanding: You could go bungee jumping or paragliding as tourism picks up in the country. 

“The adventure sports sector has been observing rapid growth (in India). Bir Billing is the second-highest paragliding spot in the world. The paragliding experience at this location takes approximately 20 to 25 minutes from top to bottom. Billing is the starting point of the leap, while Bir is the landing spot,"

Also Read

Massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh, buildings collapse in Kullu

Titanic sub tragedy: Only 2 insurance covers in India for adventure junkies

Himachal Pradesh: At least 60 killed amid rain fury; rescue ops underway

40 trapped in tunnel Collapse in Uttarakhand: Here is what we know so far

Key BJP candidates to watch out for in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly polls

Pension plan terms and guaranteed sums explained in one chart

Fund pick: HDFC Flexicap fund

SBI, Infosys, Axis Bank, ONGC most sold large-cap stocks by MFs in Oct

Want to save on everyday expenses? Here are the best cashback credit cards

First SGB batch to mature on 30 Nov: Will it deliver over 12% returns?

Topics : adventure tourism tourism sector Holiday destinations

First Published: Nov 23 2023 | 4:08 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveSpiceJet Share PriceTelangana Assembly polls LIVERajasthan Assembly polls 2023 LiveiPhone SalesAir quality in DelhiGold-Silver Price TodayState Assembly polls LIVE

Elections 2023

After BJP comes to power, such people will stay in jail: Reddy on OwaisiMadhya Pradesh polls: Ladli Behna Yojana game changer for BJP, says Shivraj

Technology News

New regulation to tackle deepfakes soon: Vaishnaw meets social media cosAI-chatbot Grok rolling out for XPremium+ subscribers from next week: Musk

India News

Air quality in Delhi continues to be under 'very poor' category, AQI at 395Who is Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, the target of 'assassination bid' in the US

Economy News

Songs, cricket metaphors: RBI governor's way of conveying complex issuesSBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon