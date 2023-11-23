Up in the air: Adventure sport enthusiasts have places to go

Software professional Abhi Anand has done paragliding in Bir Billing in Himachal Pradesh and sailed in a hot air balloon in Pushkar, Rajasthan. “The more you fly, the more you want to fly like a bird and embrace the thrill of the unknown,” said Anand, 27, who lives in Delhi.

Adventure sports options are expanding: You could go bungee jumping or paragliding as tourism picks up in the country.

“The adventure sports sector has been observing rapid growth (in India). Bir Billing is the second-highest paragliding spot in the world. The paragliding experience at this location takes approximately 20 to 25 minutes from top to bottom. Billing is the starting point of the leap, while Bir is the landing spot,"