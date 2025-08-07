Thursday, August 07, 2025 | 05:40 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Want an expert to decide allocation and rebalancing? Go for FoF

Want an expert to decide allocation and rebalancing? Go for FoF

Remember that these funds come with a double layer of expenses

mutual fund, SIP, systematic investment plans
premium

The surge in FoF launches—particularly in the equity and hybrid segments—is being driven by two converging factors: rising investor sophistication and the evolving strategy of fund houses.

Sanjeev Sinha
6 min read Last Updated : Aug 07 2025 | 5:37 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Fund-of-funds (FoFs), once largely focused on debt-plus-arbitrage strategies, are now expanding into diversified equity and hybrid categories. At least five new equity and multi-asset FoFs are set to launch soon. So, why the growing interest in this space?
 
What is a fund-of-funds? 
An FoF does not directly invest in stocks or bonds but instead allocates money to other mutual funds.
 
“Whether it’s equity, debt, international funds or even passive strategies—FoFs bring them all together under one umbrella. It gives you exposure to a wide range of ideas and themes without having to chase them individually,” says Nikunj Saraf, chief executive
Topics : Your money Personal Finance Equity earnings
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon