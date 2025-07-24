Thursday, July 24, 2025 | 08:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / Personal Finance / What to avoid in a will: Unequal shares, coercion, vague language

What to avoid in a will: Unequal shares, coercion, vague language

All of the above can lead to intra-family disputes; anyone making a will who anticipates acrimony should use of a family settlement to pre-empt it

Residential property, home loan
premium

A will ensures that the property is distributed according to the testator’s wishes. | Representational

Sanjeev Sinha New Delhi
7 min read Last Updated : Jul 24 2025 | 8:19 PM IST

Listen to This Article

In a recent case — Metpalli Lasum Bai (deceased) & Others vs. Metapalli Muthaih (deceased) — the Supreme Court held that a registered will carries the presumption of genuineness and that the burden of proof lies with the party disputing its validity. Those preparing a Will should exercise due care to minimise the chances of a dispute.

What is a will?

A will is a legal document that expresses how the testator’s (the person making a will) assets should be distributed after their passing. It comes into effect only upon the testator’s death.
 
“Its objective is to record the wishes and instructions
Topics : property frauds succession
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon