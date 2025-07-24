What to avoid in a will: Unequal shares, coercion, vague language

In a recent case — Metpalli Lasum Bai (deceased) & Others vs. Metapalli Muthaih (deceased) — the Supreme Court held that a registered will carries the presumption of genuineness and that the burden of proof lies with the party disputing its validity. Those preparing a Will should exercise due care to minimise the chances of a dispute.

What is a will?

A will is a legal document that expresses how the testator’s (the person making a will) assets should be distributed after their passing. It comes into effect only upon the testator’s death.

“Its objective is to record the wishes and instructions