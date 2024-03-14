Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

When dinner is served: Choosing the right tableware for your home ambience

Porcelain, stoneware or brass: The cutlery must be durable and easy to carry around in a party

Cutlery, dinner table
Premium

Cutlery sets the mood at your dinner table. (File photo)

Namrata Kohli New Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : Mar 14 2024 | 12:52 PM IST
Anandita Kothari is the founder of luxury tableware brand Plate and Peonie, so it is natural for her to say “the heart of my home and my fondest memories have always been at my dining table”.

"My tabletop is always set to bring people together. For every occasion, there is always a new plate of experiences,” she says about get-togethers at her home.

Aesthetic dinnerware – hand-crafted crockery, couture linen and even napkin rings – is a home essential. The tableware market in India will be worth almost $384 million as it grows at a compound annual growth rate of

Also Read

Near-term demand remains a concern for listed tile maker Kajaria Ceramics

L'Oreal brings first brand of its dermatological beauty division to India

Foreign luxury shoes unable to expand footprint in India over BIS norms

India showcases thriving coffee industry at World Coffee Conference

Address to amenities: What to look for when you buy a luxury apartment?

Exemptions to rebates: Differences between old and new tax regime

How UK visa rule change will impact Indian students, workers, caregivers

Revealed: Most bought stocks by mutual funds in February 2024

Paytm parent One97 Communications plans partnership with 4 banks for UPI

68% spike in complaints against banks, mobile banking biggest concern

Topics : home decor consumer lifestyles Luxury brands finance

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 14 2024 | 12:52 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveOne97 CommunicationsLok Sabha Election 2024 LIVEGopal SnacksGold Price TodayRelianceIPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon