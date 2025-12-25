Why Indians are booking late, staying local, and rethinking the big holiday

Industry players say the season reflects a more cautious, value-conscious traveller — one who still wants to travel, but with fewer variables. According to luxury homestay network SaffronStays, core domestic markets such as Maharashtra, Rajasthan and South India have seen 30–35 per cent growth, even as traditional year-end favourites like the hills and Goa have faced headwinds.

“The rupee going to 91 is forcing many international holiday seekers to consider domestic holidays, and we expect a revival shortly,” says Devendra Parulekar, founder of SaffronStays, which operates a network of over 400 private luxury vacation homes across India.

“The hills and Goa have been severely impacted due to flight disruptions caused by NCR fog and recent pilot shortages, which are yet to be resolved. The trend towards last-minute planning is impacting New Year and December festive season occupancies. Additionally, Goa panchayat elections and the recent crackdown following the fire outbreak have further dampened traveller confidence.”

Demand is strong but behaviour is changing Despite these disruptions, travel demand remains robust. Rikant Pittie, CEO and co-founder of EaseMyTrip, says year-end travel is shaping up as one of the busiest periods of the year.

“Travel demand this year is strong, with over 20–25 per cent growth in year-end bookings compared to last year,” Pittie says. “Domestic and international travel are both expanding as airlines add routes and travellers plan their holidays.”

Within India, popular year-end destinations continue to include Goa and hill stations such as Srinagar, Manali, Dehradun and Mussoorie, alongside quieter coastal escapes like Varkala. “Accommodation searches for these destinations are up over 50 per cent year-on-year,” Pittie adds.

Internationally, the UAE — especially Dubai — remains the most-searched destination, followed by Thailand (Bangkok and Phuket), Hong Kong and Tokyo. “Indian travellers are also planning earlier than before, with winter bookings up 30–35 per cent and the average booking lead time rising to 21 days,” he says.

At the same time, how people travel is evolving. “For domestic trips, we’re seeing a mix of flights and road travel, as travellers look for flexibility and reduced dependency on flight schedules,” Pittie notes. International flight bookings for December are up around 45 per cent year-on-year, while domestic flight searches have risen 50 per cent month-on-month, underlining the continued appetite for travel, even if the style of travel has changed.

Best-selling destinations: rest over rush So where are Indians actually heading this year-end? According to Radhika Subramaniam, an AI travel influencer with Collective Media Network, the dominant motivation is simple: rest.

“Right now, most people are reaching out with one clear intention — they just want a break,” she says. “The demand is for short trips that help them slow down and breathe, not packed itineraries.”

Within India, destinations such as Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Kashmir, Kerala, the North East, and quieter pockets of Goa are seeing consistent interest. International travel is happening too, but largely to nearby, easy-to-reach destinations in Southeast Asia and the Middle East, rather than complex, multi-city itineraries.

Subramaniam adds that the journey itself is becoming part of the holiday. “I’m seeing more travellers choose road trips and train journeys for domestic travel. They value freedom, the pauses along the way, and the experience of the journey, not just the destination.”

What kind of holiday are people actually booking? This year’s traveller isn’t chasing Instagram landmarks, they’re chasing ease.

Industry players say year-end demand is being driven less by checklist tourism and more by comfort-led choices. Dominant themes include:

Plain relaxation: slow stays, scenic settings and privacy

Wellness-led breaks: clean air, nature-centric locations and low-AQI destinations

Family and multi-generational travel, favouring large private homes over hotel rooms Adventure-heavy itineraries and packed sightseeing schedules have taken a back seat to flexibility and comfort.

EaseMyTrip notes that trip themes are increasingly blended. “Travel preferences span relaxation through coastal and wellness getaways, adventure in the mountains, and cultural or spiritual experiences. At the same time, value-led short international breaks are emerging as a strong preference this year,” Pittie says.

Planning is a must With year-end travel peaking across geographies, timing matters as much as destination choice. According to Alok K Singh, chairman and CEO of SNVA Traveltech, the biggest mistake travellers make is assuming December-end works like any other holiday window.

“The year-end period sees a sharp surge in travel as people plan holidays, reunions and celebrations. This inevitably leads to overcrowded airports, highways, hotels and tourist attractions — along with higher prices and longer wait times,” Singh says.

He advises travellers to avoid peak travel dates between December 24 and January 2, if flexibility allows, as these are the most congested and expensive days across domestic and international routes. “Popular destinations — major cities, hill stations, beach resorts and global holiday hubs — experience extreme footfall. Activities such as landmark sightseeing, theme parks, Christmas markets and festive events can feel rushed and stressful rather than relaxing.”

For those seeking a calmer break, Singh recommends rethinking both timing and intent. “Travelling during off-peak hours, choosing shoulder dates, or opting for less-commercial destinations can significantly improve the experience. Quiet, experience-led stays such as nature retreats, countryside escapes and wellness-focused getaways offer better value and far less crowd pressure.”

Last-minute travel: how to still find value With a large share of travellers booking late, pricing has turned volatile especially around peak dates. EaseMyTrip data shows demand is highest between December 24 and January 2, when fares spike sharply.

“Early December (December 1-7) was the most economical window, with average domestic airfares around Rs 5,000 and international fares near Rs 27,000,” Pittie says. “As the month progressed, fares rose steadily, with mid-December seeing upward pressure and the Christmas–New Year period becoming the most expensive phase.”

That said, value still exists for flexible travellers. Pittie advises opting for early-morning or red-eye flights, travelling mid-week, and avoiding weekend departures to cut costs. “Offbeat or less-commercial destinations, where demand saturation is lower, continue to offer better availability and more stable pricing,” he says.

Shorter three- to six-day trips are also emerging as a practical option, particularly to destinations with last-minute inventory. Flexibility with travel dates, departure airports and airlines — combined with real-time fare alerts — can help travellers capture sudden price drops.

What should travellers budget? For premium domestic travel during the year-end period, travellers should be prepared for higher spends:

Rs 18,000–Rs 35,000 per night for high-end villas or boutique stays, depending on group size and location

Year-end pricing can rise 20–40 per cent in peak-demand pockets Internationally, short-haul destinations in Southeast Asia and the Middle East remain relatively affordable, but travellers should expect Rs 22,000–Rs 45,000 per night for premium stays once flights are factored in.

When should you ideally have booked? The old rule still holds:

October to early November ensured the best inventory and pricing for year-end travel

December bookings now come with limited choice and little room for negotiation Those planning late are better off avoiding overcrowded hotspots and choosing destinations where supply comfortably meets demand.

From a planning standpoint, Pittie says travellers should secure accommodation and flights well ahead of the Christmas–New Year peak window. “Historical booking behaviour shows hotels in marquee destinations often cross 50 per cent occupancy by early December, with prices rising sharply thereafter.”

For late planners, the advice is clear: “Consider off-peak dates just before or after the festive spike, alternative experience-led destinations, and leverage pricing tools and real-time alerts. Flexibility remains one of the most powerful levers for securing value.”