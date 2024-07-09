You can now book PVR and INOX movie tickets with Amazon pay

Business Standard
Amazon Pay users may earn special offers and cash-backs when they make purchases at PVR INOX theatres

Ayush Mishra New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 09 2024 | 4:14 PM IST

PVR Inox, India's largest multiplex operator, on Tuesday announced collaborating with Amazon Pay for purchases at its theatres: From tickets to popcorn.
 
People can use Amazon Pay UPI, Amazon Pay Balance, or Amazon Pay Later at all PVR INOX theatres. Amazon Pay transactions will be done through PVR INOX's retail POS via Pine Labs EDC machines, similar to other credit and debit card transactions.
 
Amazon Pay users may earn special offers and cash-back when they make purchases at PVR INOX theatres.
 
“We are excited to have entered into a strategic partnership with PVR INOX to offer a convenient and trusted payment experience for our customers across India. With this collaboration, customers will be able to enhance their movie experience, avail exclusive offers and cashback, and make fast and secure transactions. At Amazon Pay, we remain committed to simplifying lives and fulfilling the aspirations of our customers, every day,” said Vikas Bansal, chief executive officer of Amazon Pay India.
 
"This partnership reflects our shared vision of providing great value and convenience to our customers including exclusive offers and cashback rewards, to elevate their movie-watching experience," said Sanjeev Kumar Bijli, executive director, PVR INOX.

First Published: Jul 09 2024 | 4:14 PM IST

