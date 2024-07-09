Buy adequate home insurance to rebuild property in case of monsoon damage

In recent times, the monsoon has become synonymous with floods and property damage. Heavy rains have damaged properties in Bengaluru and Delhi this year, making home insurance indispensable.

Types of coverage

Home insurance offers three types of coverage: Structure, content, and comprehensive. The first protects the physical structure of the house, including walls, roof, foundation, and permanent fixtures. Content coverage protects movable items in a house, such as furniture, appliances, electronics, and clothing, against theft, damage, or loss due to other insured perils. Comprehensive coverage combines both structure and content cover into a single policy, protecting both the building