Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Sensex (0.16%)
65322.68 + 106.59
Nifty (0.16%)
19425.10 + 31.50
Nifty Midcap (0.87%)
38457.35 + 330.95
Nifty Smallcap (0.77%)
5373.20 + 41.25
Nifty Bank (0.12%)
44057.00 + 55.00
Heatmap

6.5% Covid patients died within a year of hospital discharge: ICMR study

The study examined data from 14,419 patients across 31 hospitals, tracking their health over a year through phone follow-ups

hospitalization, hospital, Covid

Photo: Bloomberg

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 22 2023 | 1:00 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

A recent research published under the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) found that 6.5 per cent of patients who experience post-coronavirus conditions died within a year of their hospital discharge, according to a report by the Indian Express.
 
The study examined data from 14,419 patients across 31 hospitals, tracking their health over a year through phone follow-ups. These patients had been hospitalised with moderate to severe Covid-19 infection.
 
Findings from the study also indicated that 17.1 per cent of those hospitalised since September 2020 encountered post-coronavirus conditions. These conditions included persistent or newly emerging symptoms such as fatigue, breathlessness, cognitive abnormalities like memory or concentration difficulties, and brain fog.
 

Also Read

H3N2 influenza: Symptoms, spread, prevention, what do experts say?

Should you subscribe to Yatharth Hospital's IPO? Here's what brokerages say

AI cannot replace human knowledge: Metropolis Healthcare Promoter & MD

Govt has no central data on heart attack, cancer, HIV: MoHFW to Rajya Sabha

As deaths due to heatwave rise in India, here's how you can stay safe

SARS-CoV-2 infection linked with high blood pressure in adults: Study

Two years after catching Covid, patients still risk getting sick: Research

Those vaccinated before getting Covid at lower risk of post-discharge death

Scientists rush to understand, contain highly mutated Covid-19 strain

Study identifies decline for brain ageing, sheds light on memory decline

Participants were categorised as having post-coronavirus conditions if they reported these symptoms during the initial follow-up at four weeks' post-discharge.
 
It is important to note that the study's definition of post-coronavirus conditions differed from the definitions of "long-Covid" provided by the World Health Organization (WHO) or United States' Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
 
The ICMR study showcased that mortality risk within the year after hospital discharge was notably higher among men, individuals aged 60 and above, and those with underlying health conditions. The study also emphasised the impact of a single vaccine dose on long-term mortality—those who had received at least one vaccine dose demonstrated a 40 per cent reduction in the risk of death during the first four-week follow-up.
 
A senior scientist formerly associated with ICMR explained to IE, "This study specifically pertains to mortality among individuals hospitalised due to moderate to severe Covid-19. The mortality rate of 6.5 per cent does not apply to those with mild respiratory infections who remain ambulatory." The scientist further clarified that these findings do not apply to unreported mild cases.
 
Additionally, the scientist emphasised that it was crucial to recognise that a higher mortality rate was observed among patients with "comorbidities," meaning more than one underlying health condition. Moreover, the study underscores that those who have recovered from Covid-19 and have conditions such as liver cirrhosis and chronic kidney disease need to continue to exercise caution. This is because they still have a higher chance of experiencing "complicated Covid-19 and post-Covid symptoms."
Topics : Coronavirus ICMR Study BS Web Reports health care

First Published: Aug 22 2023 | 1:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesLatest News UpdatesRaju Punjabi Passed AwayStocks to WatchGold -Silver PricesBRICS Summit 2023Nitin Gadkari | Bharat NCAPOnion Prices in IndiaMadras Day 2023Chandrayaan-3 Landing

Companies News

Exide Energy to double up its production capacity, seeks additional landReal estate platform Nobroker aims Rs 1,000 cr revenue in FY24: Co-founder

Election News

Telangana elections: BRS MLAs face competition for tickets within partyShah to release Chouhan govt's report card; address party workers in MP

India News

Nitin Gadkari to launch Bharat NCAP today, here's all you should knowChandrayaan-3 landing on August 27 if conditions are unfavourable: Isro

Economy News

You can buy onions at Rs 25/kg through retail outlets of NCCF from todayIndia's foreign trade crosses $800 bn mark in first 6 months of 2023: GTRI
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon