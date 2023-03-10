H3N2 influenza: Symptoms, spread, prevention, what do experts say?

Two persons have died of influenza caused by the H3N2 virus, the government said today. One person has died in Haryana and the other in Karnataka. Additionally, there are reports that a total of 90 cases have been registered in the country. Medical experts have cited the change in weather conditions as one of the reasons for the prevalence of the flu.

What is the H3N2 virus?

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), H3N2 is a variant of the common flu. Seasonal influenza is an acute respiratory infection caused by influenza viruses that circulate in all parts of the world, says . These are classified into various subtypes. Currently circulating in humans are subtype A (H1N1) and A (H3N2) influenza viruses.

What are the signs and symptoms?

Common symptoms of seasonal influenza include a sudden fever, a cough (usually dry), a headache, muscle and joint pain, a sore throat, and a runny nose, according to . Depending on the severity, the cough can last two weeks or more. Most people recover from fever and other symptoms within a week without needing medical help. However, influenza can result in severe illness or even death for individuals with comorbidities.

How does it spread?

According to the WHO, seasonal influenza spreads easily. Crowds accentuate the possibility of the spread. The spread also occurs when an infected person sneezes or coughs. Droplets coming out of the nose or mouth containing viruses are dispersed into the air and may affect people as far as a meter away and those in close proximity alike.

How can it be prevented?

The most effective way to prevent the spread is vaccination. There are vaccines available that are reliable and effective and have been in use for more than six decades. In addition to this, those not in the high-risk group are advised to minimise contact with others. To prevent spread, face masks, and frequent hand washing are advised. High-risk individuals should seek immediate medical help. A constant watch on the patient's health is advised, and medical advice should be sought if the patient's health deteriorates. Most importantly, medical experts advise against any self-medication.

High-risk groups and annual vaccination

recommends annual vaccination for various groups that it calls high-risk. The group includes pregnant women, kids aged 6 months to 5 years, elderly individuals aged more than 65 years, those with chronic medical conditions, and healthcare providers.

Advice from Medical Experts

Frequent washing of hands with proper drying

Good respiratory hygiene includes covering the mouth and nose while coughing or sneezing

Timely self-isolation of those feeling sick or having symptoms of influenza

Avoid proximity with infected individuals

Avoid touching eyes, nose or mouth.