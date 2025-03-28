Friday, March 28, 2025 | 03:50 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
AI tools used in TB screening under 100-day drive: Govt to Rajya Sabha

AI tools used in TB screening under 100-day drive: Govt to Rajya Sabha

The DeepCXR tool is being used for automated chest X-ray reading, while an AI-based system facilitates automated reading, recording, and entry of LPA results, MoS health told Rajya Sabha

The 100-day intensified TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan was launched on December 7, 2024, in 347 priority districts across the country, she said. (Photo: PTI)

Tools like AI-driven handheld X-rays were used across various states to screen vulnerable persons for tuberculosis (TB) under the 100-day intensified 'TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan', minister of state for health informed the Rajya Sabha on Friday.

In a written reply, Minister Anupriya Patel said the government has adopted Artificial Intelligence (AI) tools validated and recommended by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) for chest X-ray analysis and Line Probe Assay (LPA) result interpretation.

The DeepCXR tool is being used for automated chest X-ray reading, while an AI-based system facilitates automated reading, recording, and entry of LPA results, she added.

 

Additionally, the National Tuberculosis Elimination Programme (NTEP) has adopted DeepCXR tool for automated reading of chest X-ray, which is available free of cost to the government, Patel said.

It has been deployed in eight states and Union Territories under the NTEP to analyze X-rays of presumptive TB cases, the minister further informed.

The 100-day intensified TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan was launched on December 7, 2024, in 347 priority districts across the country, she said.

"For screening the vulnerable population, tools like AI-driven handheld X-rays were used in various states. The government has also approved its procurement for central supplies to enhance their availability in high-burden areas and these handheld X-rays will be used alongside AI tools to screen presumptive TB cases," Patel added.

Topics : Artificial intelligence Technology Tuberculosis

First Published: Mar 28 2025 | 3:48 PM IST

