AI tools used in TB screening under 100-day drive: Govt to Rajya Sabha

Tools like AI-driven handheld X-rays were used across various states to screen vulnerable persons for tuberculosis (TB) under the 100-day intensified 'TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan', minister of state for health informed the Rajya Sabha on Friday.
In a written reply, Minister Anupriya Patel said the government has adopted Artificial Intelligence (AI) tools validated and recommended by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) for chest X-ray analysis and Line Probe Assay (LPA) result interpretation.
The DeepCXR tool is being used for automated chest X-ray reading, while an AI-based system facilitates automated reading, recording, and entry of LPA results, she added.
Additionally, the National Tuberculosis Elimination Programme (NTEP) has adopted DeepCXR tool for automated reading of chest X-ray, which is available free of cost to the government, Patel said.
It has been deployed in eight states and Union Territories under the NTEP to analyze X-rays of presumptive TB cases, the minister further informed.
The 100-day intensified TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan was launched on December 7, 2024, in 347 priority districts across the country, she said.
"For screening the vulnerable population, tools like AI-driven handheld X-rays were used in various states. The government has also approved its procurement for central supplies to enhance their availability in high-burden areas and these handheld X-rays will be used alongside AI tools to screen presumptive TB cases," Patel added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)