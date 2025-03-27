Thursday, March 27, 2025 | 07:19 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Health / Health Ministry releases national guidelines for medical oxygen management

The programme would be undertaken in collaboration with the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi

The oxygen capacity programme aims to train around 200 master trainers across the country | Photo: Wikimedia Commons

BS Reporter New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 27 2025 | 7:16 PM IST

The Health Ministry on Thursday released national guidelines on medical oxygen management, along with announcing a national capacity building programme.
 
The oxygen capacity programme aims to train around 200 master trainers across the country, who in turn shall undertake capacity building of hospital administrators and medical officers across the country in proper handling and utilisation of medical oxygen, reducing wastage and improving clinical outcomes.
 
The programme would be undertaken in collaboration with the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi.
 
Stressing the need for inculcating learnings from India’s management of the Covid-19 pandemic, Union Health Secretary Punya Salila Srivastava said that properly maintaining and utilising medical oxygen infrastructure plays a critical role in promptly meeting demands during any surge in capacities at the time of exigencies.
 

Topics : AIIMS Health Ministry Oxygen

First Published: Mar 27 2025 | 7:16 PM IST

