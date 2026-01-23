Datanomics: India has highest Nipah case fatality ratio globally
India has the world's highest Nipah case fatality rate, with 78 deaths in 108 cases since 2001, as West Bengal reports new infections after nearly two decades
West Bengal has reported five confirmed cases of Nipah virus -- the first in the state in nearly two decades. The last outbreak was reported in 2007. India has the world’s highest Nipah fatality-case ratio at 72 per cent -- reported during 2001-2025 period. But maximum fatalities were recorded in Bangladesh around the same period, followed by Malaysia in a bit earlier period.
