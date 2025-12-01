Monday, December 01, 2025 | 11:36 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Health / Datanomics: Injecting drug users remain at highest HIV risk in India

India marks World AIDS Day with HIV prevalence at 0.2%, highest among injecting drug users, even as Mizoram continues to report rates far above the national average

Transgender individuals were the second at-most risk group for HIV in India, after injecting drug users.

Sneha Sasikumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 01 2025 | 11:30 PM IST

World AIDS Day, observed on December 1, is a reminder to renew efforts to prevent and create awareness about acquired immunodeficiency syndrome (AIDS) and HIV, and also to take decisive action to combat the stigma surrounding them. In 2024, those injecting intoxicating non-medical drugs were the most at-risk group for HIV in India. According to the National AIDS Control Organisation (NACO), around 2.5 million people are living with the virus in the country. 
Groups at high risk
 
Transgender individuals were the second at-most risk group for HIV in India, after injecting drug users. The prevalence of HIV in the community
