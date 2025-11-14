Friday, November 14, 2025 | 11:11 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Health / Datanomics: Over 6% of India's population is living with diabetes

Datanomics: Over 6% of India's population is living with diabetes

World Diabetes Day spotlights India's 89.8 million cases, top testing states, and need for early diagnosis, prevention, and continuous care

Diabetes
premium

China and India together make for the largest share of diabetes cases, reflecting their huge population. China leads with 148 million cases or 10.47 per cent of its population.

Sneha Sasikumar New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 14 2025 | 11:03 PM IST

Listen to This Article

November 14 is observed as World Diabetes Day, a reminder to improve early diagnosis, strengthen prevention, and ensure continuous care for people living with diabetes. According to the International Diabetes Federation report, in India, 89.8 million adults — 6.2 per cent of the country’s population — had diabetes in 2024. Globally, 589 million adults had diabetes, accounting for 7.3 per cent of the world’s population. China and India together make for the largest share of diabetes cases, reflecting their huge population. China leads with 148 million cases or 10.47 per cent of its population.  
 
Topics : Diabetes Diabetes in India public health
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon