Datanomics: Over 6% of India's population is living with diabetes

November 14 is observed as World Diabetes Day, a reminder to improve early diagnosis, strengthen prevention, and ensure continuous care for people living with diabetes. According to the International Diabetes Federation report, in India, 89.8 million adults — 6.2 per cent of the country’s population — had diabetes in 2024. Globally, 589 million adults had diabetes, accounting for 7.3 per cent of the world’s population. China and India together make for the largest share of diabetes cases, reflecting their huge population. China leads with 148 million cases or 10.47 per cent of its population.