Delhi govt working on guidelines for school amidst Covid surge: Atishi

Amid a spurt in COVID-19 cases here, Delhi Education Minister Atishi on Thursday said that the government is reviewing the situation and guidelines for schools will be issued soon

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Photo: Pexels

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 13 2023 | 4:14 PM IST
Delhi's single-day caseload addition on Wednesday breached the 1,000-mark for the first time in over seven months with 23.8 per cent positivity rate, according to data shared by the Health department.

Addressing a press conference here, Atishi said, "Our government is reviewing the COVID situation and guidelines will be issued to all the schools in this regard very soon."

The national capital logged 1,149 fresh cases and one fatality on Wednesday.

Topics : Coronavirus | AAP | govt schools | Delhi schools

First Published: Apr 13 2023 | 3:16 PM IST

