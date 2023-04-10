World Homeopathy Day 2023: History, Importance, Theme of this year



World Homeopathy Day is observed on April 10 each year to honour the birthday of homoeopath Dr Samuel Hahnemann, a German physician. Homoeopathy Day is observed to recognize and celebrate its contributions to patient care worldwide. Homoeopathy is a holistic method of healing that uses substances to help the body heal on its own.

World Homeopathy Day 2023: History



He created the rule of 'similia similibus curentur', signifying 'let like fix like', in the late 18th century. As a result, homoeopathy is based on the idea that "like cures like." This World Homeopathy Day 2023 will mark Dr Hahnemann's 268th birth anniversary. On April 10, 1755, Dr Samuel Hahnemann, the homoeopathy founder, was born in Paris. He discovered while practising that the ingredients that cause a patient's symptoms must be administered in order to treat their illness.

World Homeopathy Day 2023: Importance



The purpose of the day is to raise awareness about how well homoeopathy treats various health issues. For centuries, it has been used to treat allergies, asthma, depression, and anxiety. Minerals, plants, and animals are some of the natural ingredients used in homoeopathy medicines. Homoeopathy is a holistic method of healing that uses substances to help the body heal on its own. The purpose of the day is to promote homoeopathy as a medical system and work toward expanding its use.

Also Read World Theatre Day 2023: History, Impact, theme, messages to theatre lovers SK Bioscience suspends production of Covid-19 vaccine 'Sky Covione' World TB Day: PM Modi launches initiatives to eliminate disease by 2025 Punjab govt to ask Centre to regulate prices of non-scheduled medicines World NGO Day 2023: Theme, quotes, history, significance, celebration Delhi records 535 fresh Covid-29 cases, positivity rate now at 23.05% Covid-19 is still deadlier for patients than influenza, finds study World Health Day 2023: All you need to know about this 75th anniversary Air pollution can affect your Covid-19 vaccine efficacy, says study 521 Covid cases in Delhi, highest since Aug, 2022, positivity rate 15.64%

World Homeopathy Day 2023: Theme



To mark the occasion, an event will be held on Monday by the AYUSH ministry's Central Council for Research in Homeopathy. World Homeopathy Day theme last year was "Homeopathy: People's Choice for Wellness". World Homeopathy Day is celebrated with a specific theme each year. "One Health, One Family" is this year's theme. Through the community's family doctors, it hopes to spread the word about homoeopathy.