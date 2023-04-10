World Homeopathy Day 2023: History, Importance, Theme of this year

Homoeopathy is a holistic method of healing that uses substances to help the body heal on its own.
World Homeopathy Day is observed on April 10 each year to honour the birthday of homoeopath Dr Samuel Hahnemann, a German physician. Homoeopathy Day is observed to recognize and celebrate its contributions to patient care worldwide.
World Homeopathy Day 2023: History
On April 10, 1755, Dr Samuel Hahnemann, the homoeopathy founder, was born in Paris. He discovered while practising that the ingredients that cause a patient's symptoms must be administered in order to treat their illness.
He created the rule of 'similia similibus curentur', signifying 'let like fix like', in the late 18th century. As a result, homoeopathy is based on the idea that "like cures like." This World Homeopathy Day 2023 will mark Dr Hahnemann's 268th birth anniversary.
World Homeopathy Day 2023: Importance
Homoeopathy is a holistic method of healing that uses substances to help the body heal on its own. The purpose of the day is to promote homoeopathy as a medical system and work toward expanding its use.
The purpose of the day is to raise awareness about how well homoeopathy treats various health issues. For centuries, it has been used to treat allergies, asthma, depression, and anxiety. Minerals, plants, and animals are some of the natural ingredients used in homoeopathy medicines.
Also Read
World Theatre Day 2023: History, Impact, theme, messages to theatre lovers
SK Bioscience suspends production of Covid-19 vaccine 'Sky Covione'
World TB Day: PM Modi launches initiatives to eliminate disease by 2025
Punjab govt to ask Centre to regulate prices of non-scheduled medicines
World NGO Day 2023: Theme, quotes, history, significance, celebration
Delhi records 535 fresh Covid-29 cases, positivity rate now at 23.05%
Covid-19 is still deadlier for patients than influenza, finds study
World Health Day 2023: All you need to know about this 75th anniversary
Air pollution can affect your Covid-19 vaccine efficacy, says study
521 Covid cases in Delhi, highest since Aug, 2022, positivity rate 15.64%
World Homeopathy Day 2023: Theme
World Homeopathy Day is celebrated with a specific theme each year. "One Health, One Family" is this year's theme. Through the community's family doctors, it hopes to spread the word about homoeopathy.
To mark the occasion, an event will be held on Monday by the AYUSH ministry's Central Council for Research in Homeopathy. World Homeopathy Day theme last year was "Homeopathy: People's Choice for Wellness".
To spread the word about homoeopathy and the medicines it uses, a number of themed programs and events are held around the world.
World Homeopathy Day 2023: India
One of the most widely used and popular medical systems in the country is homoeopathy. India is a major supplier and manufacturer of homoeopathic medicines worldwide. In India, homoeopathy is just as common as Ayurveda, which is regulated by the AYUSH ministry.