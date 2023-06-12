Fire breaks out in Madhya Pradesh govt office, health data destroyed

A massive fire broke out at the Satpuda Bhavan in Bhopal, a state government office. As per reports, the fire broke out on the fourth floor of the building.

Several fire-fighting vehicles have been rushed to spot to douse the fire. However, no casualty has been reported so far.

The multi-story building has several offices of the state government, and the health department office operated on the fourth floor.

It has been learnt that the documents of the health department have been destroyed due to the fire.

The reason behind the fire is yet to be ascertained.

--IANS

Also Read Data breach: Personal data of Covid vaccine recipients leaked on Telegram 'India believes in democratized access to all digital health solutions' Madhya Pradesh govt issues security alert to ensure peace, communal harmony Govt controls under data protection bill to hit data centre investment: ITI We have PM Modi to win Madhya Pradesh Assembly polls, says CM Chouhan Lack of awareness, family's reluctancy hampering organ donation: Experts Star Health founder Venkatasamy Jagannathan resigns from company's board 250,000 volunteers in Kerala to be trained to detect zoonotic diseases Researchers find long COVID could be caused by virus lingering in body Study finds why chronic stress drives craving for high-calorie comfort food

pd/arm