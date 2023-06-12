close

Fire breaks out in Madhya Pradesh govt office, health data destroyed

A massive fire broke out at the Satpuda Bhavan in Bhopal, a state government office. As per reports, the fire broke out on the fourth floor of the building

IANS Bhopal
Representative Image

1 min read Last Updated : Jun 12 2023 | 7:09 PM IST
A massive fire broke out at the Satpuda Bhavan in Bhopal, a state government office. As per reports, the fire broke out on the fourth floor of the building.

Several fire-fighting vehicles have been rushed to spot to douse the fire. However, no casualty has been reported so far.

The multi-story building has several offices of the state government, and the health department office operated on the fourth floor.

It has been learnt that the documents of the health department have been destroyed due to the fire.

The reason behind the fire is yet to be ascertained.

--IANS

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jun 12 2023 | 7:09 PM IST

