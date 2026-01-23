First wave of generic semaglutide approvals opens up India market

What is driving the rush for generic semaglutide approvals?

Semaglutide is a blockbuster GLP-1 receptor agonist innovated by Novo Nordisk, which is set to go off patent in March this year.

Which approvals has the drug regulator granted so far?

The Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) has, over the past few months, cleared a wide range of semaglutide formulations for chronic weight management and type-2 diabetes, with key approvals dated January 16, 2026, and earlier clearances between September and December 2025.

Companies receiving approvals include Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Zydus Lifesciences, Alkem Laboratories and Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, alongside innovator Novo Nordisk.

What has Sun Pharma announced on semaglutide?

On Friday, Sun Pharmaceutical said it had received DCGI approval to manufacture and market a generic semaglutide injection for chronic weight management, marking one of the first formal announcements tied to the latest regulatory clearances. Sun Pharma said it will launch the product under the brand name Noveltreat after the expiry of semaglutide’s patent in India.

The company said the approval followed the successful review of a Phase III clinical trial conducted in India. Noveltreat will be offered in five dose strengths — 0.25 mg, 0.5 mg, 1 mg, 1.7 mg and 2.4 mg — administered once weekly through a prefilled pen, with 2.4 mg as the maintenance dose.

Which other manufacturers are preparing launches?

Earlier this month, CDSCO approved finished injectable semaglutide formulations for chronic weight management from Zydus Lifesciences, Sun Pharma and Alkem Laboratories, across a broad range of concentrations and dosing strengths.

The products are meant for adults who are obese, with a body mass index (BMI) of 30 or above, or overweight, with a BMI of 27 or above and at least one weight-related condition such as high blood pressure, diabetes or high cholesterol, and are to be used alongside a reduced-calorie diet and increased physical activity.

Sun Pharma alone received approvals for several solution-for-injection strengths ranging from 0.5 mg/ml to 3.2 mg/ml, while Alkem was cleared for step-up doses commonly used in obesity therapy, including 0.25 mg, 0.5 mg, 1 mg, 1.7 mg and 2.4 mg. Zydus received approval for a 15 mg/3 ml injectable formulation.

What restrictions apply to the approved products?

The approvals come with standard restrictions, including warnings against co-administration with other GLP-1 receptor agonists and limited safety data in patients with a history of pancreatitis.

How do these approvals link to diabetes treatment?

The obesity-related approvals follow earlier DCGI clearances for semaglutide in type-2 diabetes, granted between September and December 2025. These include bulk drug and finished formulation approvals for Sun Pharma, Alkem and Dr Reddy’s, in addition to earlier approvals for Novo Nordisk’s Ozempic, Wegovy and oral semaglutide Rybelsus.

Sun Pharma has said it will also launch semaglutide for diabetes under the brand Sematrinity after patent expiry.

Why is India a key market for GLP-1 therapies?