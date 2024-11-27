Hospital infrastructure: Architecture, the new doctor in the recovery room

Business Standard
CURE BY DESIGN: From skylights to healing gardens, hospitals are embracing design elements that accelerate healing and enhance patient well-being

Anjali Singh Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Nov 27 2024 | 9:16 PM IST

Hospitals are increasingly focusing on integrating architectural elements that promote patient well-being and recovery. Features such as spacious rooms with natural light, soothing colour palettes, and healing gardens are gaining popularity. Technological advancements, including automated systems and noise-reduction techniques, further enhance patient comfort and staff efficiency.
 
Hospitals like Fortis Healthcare, Aster DM Healthcare, Jehangir, Sahyadri, Paras, CK Birla, Jupiter, and Max Healthcare are taking steps to ensure their facilities prioritise healing through both medical care and improved amenities.
 
At Aster DM, rooms are ergonomically designed with intuitive layouts to minimise patient movement and ensure privacy. Large windows and skylights flood
Topics : hospitals healthcare health

