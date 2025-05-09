Indian hospitals on alert as border tensions escalate; drills underway

As tensions across the border flare up, hospitals across India are preparing for emergencies that may arise due to the India-Pakistan escalation. The Union health ministry on Friday held a high-level review meeting to assess emergency health preparedness.

Hospitals and medical institutions have been advised to ensure the availability of essential drugs, an adequate supply of blood, oxygen, and trauma care kits.

“They have also been asked to coordinate with state and district administrations, the armed forces, and regional associations of doctors, nurses, paramedics, private sector hospitals and charitable institutions to strengthen the emergency response networks in a collaborative manner,”