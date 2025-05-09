Friday, May 09, 2025 | 07:37 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Indian hospitals on alert as border tensions escalate; drills underway

Indian hospitals on alert as border tensions escalate; drills underway

Centre and state-run hospitals ramp up emergency preparedness amid India-Pakistan conflict with drills, stockpiling, coordination, and deployment of mobile facilities

hospitals health hospital bed
AIIMS New Delhi and other central government-run hospitals have also mobilised doctors and nurses with supplies for ready deployment. | Representative Picture

Sanket Koul New Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : May 09 2025 | 7:37 PM IST

As tensions across the border flare up, hospitals across India are preparing for emergencies that may arise due to the India-Pakistan escalation. The Union health ministry on Friday held a high-level review meeting to assess emergency health preparedness.
 
Hospitals and medical institutions have been advised to ensure the availability of essential drugs, an adequate supply of blood, oxygen, and trauma care kits.
 
“They have also been asked to coordinate with state and district administrations, the armed forces, and regional associations of doctors, nurses, paramedics, private sector hospitals and charitable institutions to strengthen the emergency response networks in a collaborative manner,”
