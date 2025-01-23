Business Standard

Thursday, January 23, 2025 | 05:35 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Health / India, UK renew five-year partnership to strengthen health cooperation

India, UK renew five-year partnership to strengthen health cooperation

The MoU focuses on joint efforts to address global health challenges, including antimicrobial resistance, non-communicable diseases, digital health innovations, and pharmaceutical advancements

The agreement was formalised at a ceremony in New Delhi on Thursday, attended by Union Health Minister JP Nadda, UK Secretary of State for Health and Social Care Wes Streeting, and UK High Commissioner to India Lindy Cameron.

The agreement was formalised at a ceremony in New Delhi on Thursday, attended by Union Health Minister JP Nadda, UK Secretary of State for Health and Social Care Wes Streeting, and UK High Commissioner to India Lindy Cameron. (Photo/X)

Abhijeet Kumar New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 23 2025 | 5:28 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India and the United Kingdom have renewed their health and life sciences partnership, signing a five-year Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to deepen collaboration in critical health sectors. The agreement was formalised at a ceremony in New Delhi on Thursday, attended by Union Health Minister JP Nadda, UK Secretary of State for Health and Social Care Wes Streeting, and UK High Commissioner to India Lindy Cameron.
 
The MoU focuses on joint efforts to address global health challenges, including antimicrobial resistance (AMR), non-communicable diseases (NCDs), digital health innovations, and pharmaceutical advancements. 
 
A central theme of the renewed partnership is a shared vision for Universal Health Coverage. The agreement seeks to harness technology and innovation to tackle emerging health challenges while improving healthcare delivery systems.
 
 
With this renewed collaboration, India and the UK reaffirmed their leadership in addressing complex health challenges through innovation and knowledge sharing.

More From This Section

Hospital, Hospital Ward, Medical, Emergency

Union cabinet extends National Health Mission for another 5 years

Doctor, Medical, Health care

Centre looking to expand network of stroke units, says health secy

HEALTH

US withdrawal from WHO unfortunate, but won't affect India: Health experts

China population

More countries are grappling with shrinking and aging populations

Medical device

CDSCO to disallow import of pre-owned, refurbished med devices into India

Topics : Jagat Prakash Nadda BS Web Reports India-UK ties India-UK

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 23 2025 | 5:28 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs England LIVELatest News LIVEQ3 Results TodayBudget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon