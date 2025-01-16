CDSCO to disallow import of pre-owned, refurbished med devices into India

The import of pre-owned, refurbished, or second-hand medical devices into India will not be allowed by the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) until specific regulations are formulated for such devices, according to senior officials.
At a joint workshop on medical device regulation conducted by CDSCO and the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) on Wednesday, Deputy Drugs Controller Aseem Sahu announced that consignments containing refurbished devices currently at ports would not be released and must be returned.
This follows a letter from CDSCO to the Principal Commissioner of Customs, dated January 10, stating that refurbished medical devices cannot be imported into the country for sale and distribution, as there is no specific regulation for such devices under the Medical Devices Rules, 2017.
The letter, reviewed by Business Standard, further clarified that no licences are issued for the import of such devices.
Officials also revealed that the Ministry of Health is working to establish a high-level expert committee to engage with stakeholders and discuss regulatory aspects related to the import of refurbished medical devices.
Industry experts noted that the import of such devices may remain suspended until a regulatory framework is finalised. One expert expressed shock at the lack of prior notice from the health ministry.
Valued at Rs 1,500 crore, the pre-owned medical equipment market constitutes around 10 per cent of the total medical equipment industry in India and plays a critical role in meeting the growing demand in tier-2, tier-3, and tier-4 cities, as well as rural and underserved areas.
Highlighting the urgency of a policy framework, the Medical Technology Association of India (MTaI) stated that failure to introduce a swiftly implementable policy could cause irreversible damage to healthcare providers and the workforce.
The move to disallow imports also follows calls from several lobby groups urging the health ministry to intervene and revise the policy allowing unregulated imports of second-hand medical equipment, such as CT scanners and MRI machines, citing patient safety concerns.
Welcoming the decision, Rajiv Nath, forum coordinator of the Association of Medical Devices Industry (AIMED), said, “While one ministry and its regulations may permit imports of pre-owned medical devices with respect to e-waste management concerns, other regulators like CDSCO must address high-risk patient safety concerns.”
“We hope that the ongoing policy review at the health ministry aligns with the National Medical Devices Policy 2023, which envisions India as a leading manufacturing hub for medical devices,” he added.
The import of refurbished medical devices was allowed in India after the Ministry of Environment, Forest, and Climate Change (MoEFCC) enacted the Hazardous and Other Wastes (Management and Transboundary Movement) Second Amendment Rules in 2023.
The original list, issued by the Director General of Health Services (DGHS), included 50 pre-owned high-end and high-value (HEHV) devices that could be imported based on user hospitals' needs. This list was later reduced to 38 devices in October 2024.
The rules also stipulated that equipment used for up to five years from the date of manufacture could be imported for reuse purposes.
“To safeguard the healthcare system and the refurbished medical device sector, it is imperative that the expert committee expedites the creation of a policy while ensuring continuity of imports through necessary approvals from DGHS and MoEFCC,” MTaI stated.