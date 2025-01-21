Health experts term US withdrawal from WHO unfortunate, won't affect India

Public health experts believe that while the United States’ (US) withdrawal from the World Health Organisation (WHO) could severely impact the global health body’s disease programmes, the move does not present any significant repercussions for India.
This follows US President Donald Trump’s signing of an executive order on Monday, announcing the country’s withdrawal from the WHO and halting all funding and resource transfers to the international body.
This marks the second time in less than five years that the US has initiated a departure from the international health body. During his first term, the US issued a notice of intent to withdraw, alleging that the organisation was overly influenced by China during the early stages of the Covid-19 pandemic.
The WHO, in a statement posted on the social media platform X, expressed regret over the withdrawal and hoped that the Trump administration would reconsider the decision.
Calling the US’s withdrawal unfortunate, public health expert Dr K Srinath Reddy said that multilateral cooperation is essential for collectively addressing major global health challenges arising from pandemic threats, climate change-catalysed assaults on human health, and antimicrobial resistance.
Also Read
Among the reasons cited in the executive order signed by President Trump were the WHO’s purported mishandling of the Covid-19 pandemic, its failure to adopt urgently needed reforms, and its inability to demonstrate independence from inappropriate political influence by other member states. ALSO READ: From immigration to trade, here's a list of Donald Trump's executive orders
Commenting on the issue, Indu Bhushan, former chief executive officer (CEO) of Ayushman Bharat, said that Covid-19 was unprecedented, with no ready playbook, and the world was still learning as the pandemic unfolded.
“Given all the constraints, lack of information and knowledge, what was done was commendable. Therefore, withdrawing from WHO is unfortunate, and hopefully, they will reconsider because it is always better to engage with the organisation rather than leaving it like this,” Bhushan added.
The Trump administration further alleged that the WHO continues to demand unfairly onerous payments from the United States, which are far out of proportion with other countries’ assessed contributions.
The United States is the largest financial contributor to the WHO, providing around 18 per cent of its total funding.
Highlighting the financial impact, Reddy said that since the WHO will lose its major financial contributor, other countries will need to step up their contributions and increase the level of scientific collaboration among themselves.
“Both international cooperation and self-reliance will now acquire new purpose and fresh forms of functioning,” Reddy added.
Experts believe that the US’s withdrawal may not directly affect India. Reddy noted that the impact will be more on international programmes than on India-specific ones.
“Meanwhile, bilateral support will continue to come via the Centres for Disease Control (CDC), the National Institutes of Health (NIH), and other US-based foundations,” he added.
Bhushan stated that the whole world might suffer as the governance system for global health will be weakened, particularly regarding the global goods provided by the WHO.
“This includes ensuring that information about new epidemics or infections is shared with other countries and ensuring that the protocols for international health security are followed,” Bhushan added.