PharmEasy report finds 1 in 2 Indians tested have high blood sugar

Online pharmacy PharmEasy on Tuesday reported that nearly one in two HbA1c test results in India fall within the diabetic range, while one in four individuals show signs of prediabetes. Taken together, the findings suggest that more than half of those tested exhibit some form of blood sugar irregularity, underscoring the alarming rise of diabetes across the country.

The latest report, titled ‘Diabetes: The Silent Killer Sweeping Across India’, draws on data collected between January 2021 and September 2025, analysing over 4 million diagnostic reports and 19 million medicine orders from 29 states and Union Territories.

“At PharmEasy, we witness