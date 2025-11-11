Tuesday, November 11, 2025 | 10:15 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Health / PharmEasy report finds 1 in 2 Indians tested have high blood sugar

PharmEasy report finds 1 in 2 Indians tested have high blood sugar

Half of India's HbA1c test results fall in the diabetic range, PharmEasy report finds, warning of a growing diabetes crisis driven by lifestyle, regional, and gender disparities

person checking blood sugar
premium

PharmEasy also observed that diabetes medications now account for more than one-third of all its medicine orders — a rise from 25 per cent in 2021 to 34 per cent in 2024. (Photo: Freepik)

Aneeka Chatterjee Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 11 2025 | 10:13 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Online pharmacy PharmEasy on Tuesday reported that nearly one in two HbA1c test results in India fall within the diabetic range, while one in four individuals show signs of prediabetes. Taken together, the findings suggest that more than half of those tested exhibit some form of blood sugar irregularity, underscoring the alarming rise of diabetes across the country.
 
The latest report, titled ‘Diabetes: The Silent Killer Sweeping Across India’, draws on data collected between January 2021 and September 2025, analysing over 4 million diagnostic reports and 19 million medicine orders from 29 states and Union Territories.
 
“At PharmEasy, we witness
Topics : PharmEasy Diabetes in India Health Check
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon