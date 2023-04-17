World Haemophilia Day 2023: Theme, History, Significance, Full Details



Additionally, it provides an opportunity to talk about the disease with friends, family, coworkers, and others as well as to provide assistance to Haemophilia patients. The World Federation of Haemophilia (WHF) started the day observed on April 17th. Work for better diagnosis and access to focus on those individuals who stay without treatment, to raise funds for individuals who are experiencing this infection and can't manage the cost of treatment.

World Haemophilia Day 2023: Introduction



A protein in the blood, also known as a clotting factor, is missing in Haemophilia patients. When an injury is located, this protein and the platelets collaborate to stop bleeding. This means that after an injury, a person bleeds longer and is more likely to have internal bleeding. High levels of bleeding can be deadly. Haemophilia is a genetic disease that can be passed down from parents to children. Generally, this illness is more normal in guys. This disease is carried by chromosomes, which prevent blood from clotting and cause bleeding.

World Haemophilia Day 2023: Theme







World Haemophilia Day 2023: History The World Federation of Haemophilia established World Haemophilia Day in 1989. The date of April 17 was chosen to commemorate the birthday of the World Federation of Haemophilia's founder, Frank Schnabel. In fact, haemophilia was first discovered around the 10th century, when people began to take a serious interest, particularly in male patients who died after suffering minor bleeding wounds. Abulcasis was the name given to this illness back then. The World Hemophilia Federation will observe World Hemophilia Day this year on the theme "Access for All: Prevention of Bleeds as the Global Standard of Care.

Then, April 17, was chosen to raise public awareness of haemophilia on the occasion of the WFH founder's birthday. The day encourages people to raise awareness and funds for those who cannot afford treatment for this disease. However, it was not treated because of a lack of technology. Especially because it was common among European royal families at the time and was treated with aspirin, which made the blood thinner and made the condition worse. Then, Dr John Conrad Otto of Philadelphia 1803 started to concentrate on individuals called "bleeders" and said that a hereditary disease was given to males by their moms. In 1937, there were two types of haemophilia genetic disorders: A and B, but prior to that time, no effective treatment was developed.

World Haemophilia Day 2023: Celebration in India

On this day in India, various events are held by groups in a number of states. This day is also celebrated by the Indian Haemophilia Foundation, which is based in New Delhi and works with the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare to help those in need and raise awareness of the disease. A program is also run to make decisions about the problems and suffering of the Hemophilic community at the national and state levels and to keep them current.

