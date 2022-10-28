Donating blood? Eligibility to advantages, here're things to keep in mind

donation saves millions of lives and improves the and quality of life of many in need across the globe. Donating is an altruistic act of saving lives and a lifeline in emergencies, humanitarian crises, disasters and for people who need regular transfusions. Access to safe blood can only be ensured by regular and proper blood donations.

Being young and in their prime health, donors should make it a point to donate every three or four months as long as they are healthy. Moreover, there is an added advantage to being a donor, that you get a regular screening.

Who can donate blood?

You should be in good

If you are between 18 and 60 years of age

Weigh at least 50 kg for males or 45 kg for females

With good

Temperature and Pulse of the donor should be normal

Haemoglobin should not be less than 12.5 grams

Should not have been treated for malaria in last three months or three years if residing in endemic areas

Should not have had Tattoo in last six months.

Should not have any forms of cancer or heart diseases

Should not have Hepatitis B, C, Tuberculosis, Leprosy, HIV

Arms and forearms should be free from skin punctures or scars

Things to keep in mind before donating blood

Drink enough water and get enough rest

Avoid drinking alcohol and smoking

Avoid heavy physical activities

Eat enough food rich in protein and iron such as red meat, fish, poultry, beans, spinach cereals or raisins

Carry your medical reports/prescriptions

How long does it take to replenish the donated blood?

The human body replenishes the blood volume within 24 hours. Red blood cells are replaced within three to four weeks, white blood cells within minutes and the lost iron in six to eight weeks. The shelf life of donated blood is 35 to 42 days. It is also processed into components such as plasma, red blood cells and platelets. Frozen plasma can be used for up to a year, while red blood cells can be used for up to 35-42 days and platelets need to be used within five days.

How often can you donate blood?

Every person can donate on a regular basis. Men can donate every three months and women can donate every four months.

Post- process

If you feel dizzy, unwell or have cold sweats after donating blood, drink plenty of fluids like water, fruit juices and soups to compensate for the amount of blood lost during the donation. To prevent complications, avoid engaging in strenuous physical activities or lifting heavy weights with the donation arm.

In a rare situation when fresh bleeding starts after removing the plaster, put gentle pressure on the venepuncture site, raise your arm for 3-5 minutes and apply a bandage which can be removed after six hours.

Myths

India is still being held back by myths that causes various diseases and patients get concerned about contracting HIV or other communicable diseases by donating blood. There are misconceptions that donating blood makes you susceptible to infections and weakens your body. In fact, with the new antiseptic precautions, chances of any infection and other issue are negligible now. More people need to come forward and donate blood to help fellow citizens live healthy and long life.