WHO issues first guidelines backing GLP-1 drugs for obesity management

Obesity affects more than 1 billion people globally and was associated with 3.7 million deaths worldwide in 2024. (Photo: AdobeStock)
4 min read Last Updated : Dec 02 2025 | 7:28 PM IST
In a significant development for global public health, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has released its inaugural guidelines concerning the utilisation of glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) agonist drugs for the management of obesity. This class of medication is rapidly gaining prominence worldwide for its efficacy in weight regulation.
What priorities has WHO flagged for GLP-1 therapy rollout?
The new WHO guidelines underscore two critical priorities: ensuring equitable access to GLP-1 therapies and preparing healthcare systems for the effective implementation and widespread use of these powerful medicines. This announcement follows the WHO's earlier decision to incorporate GLP-1-based therapies into its Essential Medicines