WHO issues first guidelines backing GLP-1 drugs for obesity management

In a significant development for global public health, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has released its inaugural guidelines concerning the utilisation of glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) agonist drugs for the management of obesity. This class of medication is rapidly gaining prominence worldwide for its efficacy in weight regulation.

What priorities has WHO flagged for GLP-1 therapy rollout?

The new WHO guidelines underscore two critical priorities: ensuring equitable access to GLP-1 therapies and preparing healthcare systems for the effective implementation and widespread use of these powerful medicines. This announcement follows the WHO's earlier decision to incorporate GLP-1-based therapies into its Essential Medicines