close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Zydus Lifesciences gets final approval from USFDA to manufacture ulcer drug

Sucralfate Tablets USP, 1 gram had annual sales of $84 million in the United States

BS Web Team New Delhi
Cadila Healthcare changes name to Zydus Lifesciences Limited

2 min read Last Updated : May 04 2023 | 6:38 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Zydus Lifesciences Limited, on Thursday, received final approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to manufacture and market Sucralfate Tablets USP, 1 gram.
The company said in a regulatory filing, Sucralfate is used to treat and prevent ulcers in the intestines by forming a coating over ulcers, protecting the area from further injury. This helps ulcers heal more quickly. The drug will be manufactured at the group’s topical manufacturing facility at SEZ, Ahmedabad (India).

Sucralfate Tablets USP, 1 gram had annual sales of $84 million in the United States.
The group now has 367 approvals and has so far filed over 440* ANDAs since the commencement of the filing process in FY2003-04.

On April 25, Zydus Lifesciences Limited has received final approval from USFDA to manufacture and market Metronidazole Topical Cream, 0.75 per cent.
Metronidazole is an antibiotic used on the skin to treat a certain skin disorder known as rosacea, a type of adult acne. It is expected to help decrease redness, swelling, and the number of pimples caused by rosacea and is believed to work by decreasing swelling (inflammation).

Also Read

Strong US sales momentum may drive further gains for Zydus Lifesciences

Zydus Lifesciences gets nod from USFDA for metronidazole topical cream

Stocks to Watch: Power Grid, HDFC, Mahanagar Gas, Naukri, IEX, Zydus Life

Here's why Vinay Rajani of HDFC Sec suggests to buy Zydus Life, Coal India

Multiple triggers likely to help Zydus to continue with its outperformance

India's contribution to global clinical trials at 4% during 2010-22: Study

Max Healthcare Institute moves Bombay HC against Quality Care, Evercare

Loneliness poses health risks as deadly as daily smoking: US surgeon

World Asthma Day 2023: History, importance, theme, Celebration, Facts

Delhi sees 259 new coronavirus cases, 2 deaths in 24 hours


In a filing with the stock exchanges, Zydus Lifesciences said, the drug will be manufactured at the group’s topical manufacturing facility at Changodar, Ahmedabad (India).
Metronidazole Topical Cream, 0.75 per cent had annual sales of $25 million in the US.

Earlier, the company said it has received approval from the US health regulator to market a generic medication that is used to lower triglycerides, in the American market.
The company has got the final approval from USFDA to market Icosapent Ethyl Capsules in strength of 0.5 g and 1 g, it said in a regulatory filing.

The capsules are indicated as an adjunct to diet to reduce triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.
Topics : Zydus Lifesciences Pharmaceutical Pharma sector

First Published: May 04 2023 | 6:38 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Zydus Lifesciences gets final approval from USFDA to manufacture ulcer drug

Cadila Healthcare changes name to Zydus Lifesciences Limited
2 min read

In major relief to Imran Khan, Pak court extends his bail pleas in 9 cases

Imran Khan
3 min read

India's consumption is expected to become 50% cashless by FY26: Report

payments
3 min read

H1B lottery scam: What is visa fraud and how to avoid being a victim of it

H1B visa
2 min read

Indian smartphone shipments decline 16% YoY to lowest Q1 in 4 yrs: IDC

Smartphones, Google Pixel
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

US Fed decides unanimously to hike key benchmark rates by 25 bps

US Fed Reserve, Fed Reserve
2 min read
PremiumWeb Exclusive

Time to book profit now; buy when Nifty hits 16,000: BofA Securities

Nifty50, nifty
4 min read

Pratt & Whitney's engine woes cost Go Air 47 years worth of flying time

Photo: Bloomberg
2 min read

Indian-origin Ajay Banga confirmed as next president of World Bank

Banga, Ajay Banga
3 min read

Stocks to Watch: Titan, Tata Chem, Adani Group, RIL, Petronet, Apollo Micro

BSE500 headline P/E declines, but value of most companies rises
4 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon