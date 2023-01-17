JUST IN
Strong US sales momentum may drive further gains for Zydus Lifesciences
OMCs likely to see a short-term bounce-back on improved Q3 showing
Valuations, growth hopes to limit downsides for white goods firms
Correction in ITC stock a good buying opportunity for investors
E&C sector on solid ground; FY24 likely to see outperformance
Reasonable growth, attractive valuations for life insurers' stocks
Higher demand drives record quarterly bookings for realty majors
Near-term worry to be acid test for speciality chemical companies
Margin gains ahead for Godrej Consumer Products on strong sales
Higher sales growth for Marico contingent on rural demand recovery
Indian, European oil firms evaluating bids for Guyana blocks: Report
Strong US sales momentum may drive further gains for Zydus Lifesciences

Market share gains in the Indian market and margin expansion are other positives

Zydus Lifesciences | Pharma Companies | Pharma sector

Ram Prasad Sahu 

Cadila Healthcare changes name to Zydus Lifesciences Limited
The y-o-y growth was driven by market share gains in key therapies such as cardiovascular, gastrointestinal, respiratory and gynecology

The stock of pharma major Zydus Lifesciences has been on an upswing over the last couple of months gaining about 17 per cent from its lows towards the end of November. Brokerages are positive on the stock given traction for its key products in the US market, new limited-competition drug launches, regulatory clearance for the Moraiya facility and market share gains in the domestic market.

First Published: Tue, January 17 2023. 08:53 IST

