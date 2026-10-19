Building a green startup? This UN-backed programme offers a $10,000 prize

Young entrepreneurs building businesses around sustainability, climate solutions and land restoration can apply for the 2026-27 Youth Ecopreneur Programme, a United Nations-backed initiative offering business training, mentorship, international exposure and funding opportunities.

The programme is aimed particularly at entrepreneurs under the age of 35 from developing countries whose businesses are working on environmental sustainability. Applications close on November 22, 2026.

The Youth Ecopreneur Programme (YECO) is an initiative of the International Trade Centre (ITC) and the G20 Global Land Initiative under the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD). It seeks to help young entrepreneurs strengthen their businesses and scale solutions addressing environmental challenges.

Who can apply?

Applicants can apply under either of two categories: Green Business Solutions or Land Restoration.

The Green Business Solutions category is for businesses developing environmentally sustainable products, services or business models. These may include circular economy solutions, sustainable materials, low-carbon technologies, eco-design and other green innovations.

The Land Restoration category covers businesses working on the protection, sustainable management or restoration of land and ecosystems. Areas include reforestation, soil conservation, wetland restoration, erosion control, agroforestry, carbon farming, wildfire management and river restoration.

For entrepreneurs considering an application, the key consideration is whether their business has a clear environmental purpose and fits one of these categories.

What funding and support are available?

Selected participants will go through a Global Bootcamp and Global Accelerator, followed by the Youth Ecopreneur Awards. Finalists will have an opportunity to pitch their businesses to an international audience, with winners receiving $10,000 in prize money.

Businesses in the Land Restoration category can also access a $100,000 equity-free funding pool. Equity-free funding does not require entrepreneurs to give up a stake in their company in exchange for the funding. The announcement does not specify the amount each eligible business may receive from this pool.

The programme also offers business coaching, mentorship, access to networks and support to help participants expand their operations. Participants can access intellectual property expertise from the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO), pro bono legal services from law firm Sidley Austin, business coaching from EY and preferential access to Google's Startups for Sustainable Development programme.

After the awards, participants enter a Scale & Impact phase intended to help them strengthen their businesses, build networks and increase their impact.

What can applicants gain beyond the prize money?

For an early-stage entrepreneur, access to expertise and business networks may be as important as a cash award. The programme connects participants with a global alumni community of more than 350 entrepreneurs and the wider ITC Ye! Community, which includes more than 50,000 young entrepreneurs and entrepreneurship ecosystem actors worldwide.

The programme's previous cycle attracted more than 1,500 applications from over 120 countries. According to the programme's reported participant feedback, 96% said it strengthened their credibility, 94% expanded their professional networks and 90% improved their knowledge or developed new skills useful to their work.

Previous participants have also reported progress after taking part. Satellites on Fire, winner of the 2025-26 Land Restoration category, was nominated for the Earthshot Prize and closed a $2.7 million seed funding round. Hellen Munyasa of Uganda's Helton Traders Limited, winner in the Green Business Solutions category, received a $20,000 grant through the PayPal Small Business Impact Awards and showcased her business at international events.

These examples illustrate potential outcomes, but they are not guarantees of funding or commercial success for future participants.

How to apply

Entrepreneurs interested in the 2026-27 cohort can find the application information through the Youth Ecopreneur Programme and the programme's official application page linked in its announcement.

Before applying, applicants should establish which category best fits their business, explain the environmental problem it addresses and demonstrate how their solution works and could scale. The programme announcement does not set out a full eligibility checklist or detailed application requirements, so candidates should consult the official application materials for the precise criteria and supporting documents.

Application deadline: November 22, 2026.