F-1 visa crisis: What Indians stranded in US visa-loan-tuition loop do

Indian students stuck in visa limbo as US F-1 appointments remain elusive

Thousands of Indian students admitted to top US universities are stuck in uncertainty, with F-1 visa appointment slots still unavailable

Surbhi Gloria Singh New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Jul 22 2025 | 5:23 PM IST

Thousands of Indian students admitted to top US universities are stuck in uncertainty, with F-1 visa appointment slots still unavailable and orientation dates just weeks away.
 
One student, who says he’s been accepted to a top-15 US business school, recently posted on Reddit, “Orientation starts August 11 and classes begin August 25. My school is flexible, but I can’t pay tuition without a loan, and my loan needs a visa appointment to be disbursed.”
 
Visa-loan-tuition loop leaves students stranded
 
Education consultants say this situation is becoming increasingly common among late-admit students, particularly at postgraduate level.
 
“Many late admit students are struggling, and the demand for slots is far outpacing supply,” Mary Gogoi, head of admissions at eduVelocity Global, told Business Standard.
 

What can students do in case of such a scenario?
 
Ankit Mehra, co-founder and CEO of GyanDhan, explained that most lenders—both banks and NBFCs—can release education loans partially or fully even before the visa is issued. “If a B-school requests upfront payment, students can work with the lender to arrange the necessary funds,” he told Business Standard.
 
For students worried about visa delays or rejections, he noted that universities usually offer one of two options: a refund or a deferral to the next available intake. “In cases where the university does not offer a refund, the student remains responsible for repaying the disbursed loan as per lender terms,” Mehra said.
 
His advice: Plan early. “Students should proactively engage with the university’s international admissions office to understand refund policies and deferral guidelines. The key is to plan for multiple scenarios in advance so financial commitments don’t translate into long-term stress.”
 
Advice to anxious students
 
Gogoi urged students to stay alert and act fast. “Check the portal multiple times daily, join Telegram alerts, and apply for an emergency slot if eligible. Notify your university—they may support with letters or deadline extensions. If possible, explore visa appointments in nearby countries,” she said.
 
According to her, visa slots are being released inconsistently, but time is running out. “If no appointment is secured soon, students may need to request a deferral, delayed start, or prepare for a Spring 2026 intake.”
 
She also cautioned against relying on social media hearsay. “Stay proactive and calm. Track appointment openings, keep your documents ready, and stay in touch with your university’s DSO. Have a backup plan, and don’t rely on rumours—only use official updates,” she said.
 
Rising anxiety among Fall 2025 admits
 
“For many students, 2025 has become a year of high anxiety, especially for those aiming for Fall 2025 admissions, due to persistent visa appointment bottlenecks,” said Mehra. “Yet, this is not the time to lose hope. The next 20 days are pivotal, as visa slots frequently open up in unpredictable waves.”
 
He also said that Indian students may want to explore comparable programmes in countries like the UK, Canada, or Australia, where visa processing timelines are expected to be more stable this admissions cycle.
 
With options dwindling, some students are now turning to the Indian government for help. Several student groups have reportedly submitted a letter to the Prime Minister’s Office and the Ministry of External Affairs.
 
“About a 1,000 students have signed the appeal to request the release of more F-1 slots,” said one applicant on Reddit whose orientation begins August 20.
 
Another student, whose classes start August 18 and orientation on August 9, said, “I’ve been waiting for six months. There’s still no slot.”
 
With just days to go, students say they aren’t asking for favours—just a fighting chance. “We just want a fair shot to attend the schools we worked so hard to get into,” one said.

First Published: Jul 22 2025 | 5:23 PM IST

