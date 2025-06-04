Wednesday, June 04, 2025 | 11:24 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Indian-origin man on life support after Australian cop 'kneels on neck'

Indian-origin man on life support after Australian cop 'kneels on neck'

Indian-origin man Gaurav Kundi is on life support after an Australian cop allegedly knelt on his neck. An internal police review is underway

Indian-origin man, Gaurav Kundi

Gaurav Kundi was admitted to Royal Adelaide Hospital after he fell unconscious and reportedly remains in a critical condition (File image)

Boris Pradhan New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 04 2025 | 11:22 AM IST

Listen to This Article

An Indian-origin man is in critical condition in Australia after allegedly being tackled and kneed in the neck by police during an attempted arrest, according to a report by 9News.
 
Gaurav Kundi is currently on life support and is suspected to have suffered brain damage following the incident. His wife, Amritpal Kaur, filmed the event on her phone on May 29. The video, obtained by 9News, has triggered an internal police investigation.
 
‘I didn’t do anything wrong’
 
The footage reportedly shows Kundi being restrained against a police vehicle while repeatedly shouting, “I didn’t do anything wrong.” As multiple officers attempt to bring him to the ground, one officer allegedly places a knee on his neck. Kaur says she stopped recording out of fear.
 
 
“I stopped filming because I panicked when the officer knelt on him,” she said.

Police claimed that Kundi “violently resisted” arrest and became unresponsive after being restrained on the ground.
 
What triggered the confrontation?
 
According to Australia Today, the altercation occurred in the early hours of Thursday in Adelaide’s eastern suburbs. Kundi and Kaur were reportedly engaged in a loud public argument. Kaur later clarified that while Kundi had been drinking, he was neither abusive nor violent.
 
Despite her objections, a passing police patrol reportedly treated the situation as a domestic violence case, leading to the attempted arrest.
 
Doctors confirm severe injuries
 
Kundi was transported to the Royal Adelaide Hospital, where he was diagnosed with severe brain injuries and nerve damage in his neck. He remains in critical condition.
 
The South Australia Police said it has launched an internal review and is examining footage captured by the officers' body-worn cameras.
 
Police defend officers' conduct
 
South Australia Police Commissioner Grant Stevens said he believes the officers involved acted in line with their training. Acting Assistant Commissioner John DeCandia added that initial reviews of the footage appear to show “acceptable conduct” by at least one officer.
 
“I can say that from that evidence I’ve looked at, from that body-worn video, but it is only one portion. I’m comfortable, but that is only one police officer,” DeCandia told Australia Today.

Topics : immigration Australia India

First Published: Jun 04 2025 | 11:22 AM IST

