Monday, May 19, 2025 | 03:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Immigration / US warns Indian tourists: Overstay your visa, risk lifetime re-entry ban

US warns Indian tourists: Overstay your visa, risk lifetime re-entry ban

This warning comes as the Trump administration tightens immigration rules during his second term

US President Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump | Image: Bloomberg

Surbhi Gloria Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 19 2025 | 3:31 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Overstaying in the US may lead to a permanent ban. The United States on Saturday warned that overstaying a visa could result in deportation and a permanent ban on re-entry, even for those who entered the country legally.
 
The US Embassy in India posted a message on X (formerly Twitter), saying: “If you remain in the United States beyond your authorised period of stay, you could be deported and could face a permanent ban on travelling to the United States in the future.”
 
This warning comes as the Trump administration tightens immigration rules during his second term. Falling approval ratings and recent budget cuts have reportedly led to a sharper focus on enforcement.
 
 
Indian travellers on B-1/B-2 visas must take note
 
Indian citizens travelling to the United States for business or tourism typically apply for a B-1/B-2 visitor visa. This non-immigrant visa allows temporary entry for business (B-1), tourism (B-2), or a combination of both.

Also Read

US President Donald Trump

Studying in the US? Know the rules-even small mistakes can cost your visa

Ken Griffin

US should grant work visas automatically to students: Trump ally Griffin

Donald Trump, Trump

US revokes visas daily, will continue, says Trump admin on student anxiety

US visa, H4, H1B

US visa waiver program: Why Indian passport holders are excluded

US students, f1 visa

US visa crackdown: International students rethink summer travel plans

 
The B-1/B-2 visa is usually valid for up to 10 years and allows multiple entries. However, the duration of each stay is determined by a Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officer at the port of entry and is generally limited to six months.
 
There is no visa-on-arrival facility for Indian passport holders. India is also not part of the US Visa Waiver Program, which currently covers 41 countries whose citizens can enter the US without a traditional visa for short visits. In return, those countries must also allow US citizens visa-free access.
 
Overstaying the permitted duration—even by a few days—can have serious consequences, including deportation and a permanent ban on re-entry.
 
Students also face risks under the new approach
 
“Student visa holders (F-1, M-1, J-1) have fewer protections and can be deported for violating visa conditions, overstaying, or committing crimes. They must strictly comply with visa requirements, such as maintaining full-time enrolment, overstaying and avoiding unauthorised work,” Aurelia Menezes, partner at King Stubb & Kasiva, Advocates and Attorneys told Business Standard.
 
She added: “They have limited legal remedies, though some may qualify for asylum or appeals in certain cases. Since their status is temporary, even minor violations can lead to visa revocation and removal from the US.”
 
What USCIS says
 
On April 30, the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) issued a public post reinforcing its stance. “Coming to America and receiving a visa or green card is a privilege. Our laws and values must be respected,” the agency said.
 
“If you advocate for violence, endorse or support terrorist activity, or encourage others to do so, you are no longer eligible to stay in the US.”
 
While enforcement has grown tougher, there are still procedural relaxations for certain categories. Applicants renewing a visa in the same category—such as B-1/B-2—within a specified timeframe may be eligible for an interview waiver, depending on US embassy or consulate policy.

More From This Section

US green card, US Passport, US immigration

Can your green card be revoked? What NRIs must know about new US rule

F1 visa, US Students

F-1 visa holders, beware! Fake calls scam students amid deportation fears

Donald Trump, Trump

H-1B visa demand remains strong in FY2026 despite tighter US scrutiny

Indian American

NRIs in US may soon have to pay ₹5,000 tax on every ₹1 lakh sent to India

Canada, Canada visa, canada immigration

Canada visa update: Indians get work permit in 16 weeks, PR in 5 months

Topics : Immigration News US visa US immigration policy BS Web Reports immigrants immigration

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 19 2025 | 3:30 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To WatchGold-Silver Rate TodayJoe Biden Prostate CancerVodafone idea share dropDelhi weather TodayAccretion Pharma IPO Allotment TodayQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon