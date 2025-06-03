Tuesday, June 03, 2025 | 09:26 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Immigration / Your US visa won't be issued until all security checks are complete: USCIS

Your US visa won't be issued until all security checks are complete: USCIS

The United States has stepped up security screenings for all visa applicants, with the USCIS warning that no visas will be issued until every background check is cleared

immigration, visa, travel

Visa processing platform Atlys said it has noticed a sharper approach to reviewing applications in recent months. Photo: Shutterstock

Surbhi Gloria Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 03 2025 | 9:18 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Planning a trip to the United States or hoping to study or work there? Your visa will not be issued until all security screenings have been fully resolved, the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) said on Monday.
 
“US national security is our top priority. All types of US visas undergo extensive security screening, including checks against law enforcement and counterterrorism databases. Visas won’t be issued until all security screenings are fully resolved. Prohibiting travel to those who might pose a threat is key to protecting US citizens at home,” said USCIS.
 
The agency said security checks continue even after a visa has been granted. Visa holders must comply with US laws and immigration regulations or risk visa revocation and removal.
 
 
“The US government has launched a coordinated interagency effort to combat fraud and end illegal migration. Those found guilty of visa fraud will face permanent bans from entering the United States,” said USCIS.
 
This warning comes as the Trump administration tightens immigration rules during his second term. Falling approval ratings and recent budget cuts have reportedly shifted the focus to stricter enforcement.

Also Read

US visa, H4, H1B

US visa delays stretch to 14 months for visitors: Chennai, Mumbai worst hit

US Visa

Can foreign students still work in the US? OPT programme faces scrutiny

Donald Trump, US President

US shuns foreign students? Hong Kong, China, Japan throw doors open

Donald Trump, Trump

Check visa slots daily: US to students as pause in visa process is short

US China flag, US-China flag

China slams US govt for revoking student visas, says will damage its image

 
Students and workers see sharper questioning
 
Visa processing platform Atlys said it has noticed a sharper approach to reviewing applications in recent months.
 
“Applicants are being asked sharper questions about their travel plans, timelines, financial backing, and even their broader intent behind visiting the US. The paperwork itself hasn’t changed significantly, but the emphasis on clear, confident communication has grown,” Mohak Nahta, founder and CEO of Atlys told Business Standard.
 
Students hoping to travel to the US have raised concerns over the administration’s move to step up social media checks.
 
On Wednesday, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio told embassies and consulates to stop scheduling new visa interviews for student applicants. This step, according to Politico, is part of a broader plan to expand scrutiny of social media profiles for foreign student and exchange visitor visa applicants.
 
The directive, seen in a cable obtained by Politico, says: “Effective immediately, in preparation for an expansion of required social media screening and vetting, consular sections should not add any additional student or exchange visitor (F, M, and J) visa appointment capacity until further guidance is issued septel, which we anticipate in the coming days.”
 
Strict consequences for overstaying visas
 
Last month, the US Embassy in India issued a warning that overstaying a visa could result in deportation and a permanent ban on re-entry, even for those who entered the country legally.
 
“If you remain in the United States beyond your authorised period of stay, you could be deported and could face a permanent ban on travelling to the United States in the future,” said the US Embassy in India in a post on X (formerly Twitter).
 
Key points  •  US visas will not be issued until security screenings are resolved
•  The Trump administration is cracking down on social media vetting of students
•  Visa holders must comply with laws or risk revocation
•  Overstaying can lead to deportation and permanent bans
•  Consular sections have been instructed not to add new student visa appointments for now

More From This Section

marriage, wedding

Marriage fraud for green card: Indian man's plot caught by US agencies

Canada, Mark Carney

Canada sees 5,500 foreign student asylum claims in 2025, up 22% from 2024

immigration, visa, travel

Visa-free travel, work restrictions, and more: June's immigration shake-up

Keir Starmer

UK sees record 1,200 boat migrants in a day despite tougher rules on asylum

Travel Insurance

No visa hassles: Top countries Indians can visit with ease in 2025

Topics : US visa US immigration policy immigration

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 03 2025 | 9:18 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayNifty Trading StrategyGold-Silver Price TodayDividend TodayWhy Market Crash TodayLeela Hotels IPOLive News TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon