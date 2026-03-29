New H-1B wage rules may raise salaries by $14,000, applications fall

The US Department of Labor’s Employment and Training Administration (ETA) wants to modernise the existing methodology for determining prevailing wage levels in the permanent labour certification, H-1B, H-1B1 and E-3 visa programmes. As part of that, the annual pay of foreign workers could go up by $14,000 across the four wage levels.

“The updated methodology would use statistically grounded percentile thresholds derived from the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ Occupational Employment and Wage Statistics survey to bring the wages paid to foreign workers in line with wages paid to similarly employed American workers. This much-needed change aims to curb abuse of certain visa programmes by reducing the incentive to displace American workers with low-wage foreign visa holders and establishing parity between the wages paid to US workers and foreign workers entering the country on certain employment-based visas,” according to a news release on Thursday.

As part of the changes, workers at wage level I may see their new prevailing wage go up to $97,746, up from an average offered wage of $82,607. Similarly, wages at level IV can go up by 7.8 per cent to $175,464.

This comes on the back of the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) wanting to implement a weighted selection process that would generally favour the allocation of H-1B visas to higher-skilled workers rather than relying on the decades-old lottery process if demand surpasses supply in a given year, creating wage tiers where higher-paying jobs would have a better chance of being selected.

“The Department is proposing this rule because the current methodology for setting prevailing wages often allows employers to pay alien workers significantly less than what similarly qualified US workers earn for the same jobs in the same area of intended employment. This not only results in unfair competition for US workers, particularly in high-skill sectors such as STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics), and adverse effects on the wages of US workers, but also undermines the integrity of the immigration system by incentivising the use of lower-paid and lower-skilled alien workers over available domestic talent,” the ETA said in the report.

All of these have resulted in a significant reduction in H-1B applications. The total number of such registrations has gone down drastically to about 30–40 per cent from last year, said Poorvi Chothani, managing partner of immigration law firm LawQuest.

“Our clients have, so far, received 20–30 per cent selections in the H-1B lottery. Other immigration attorneys seem to have received similar numbers,” she added.

According to Chothani, the rest are expected to be out by March 31 before companies start filing petitions for those selected from April 1.