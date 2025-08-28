Thursday, August 28, 2025 | 05:34 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Immigration / Indians with US visas can now travel to Argentina without new permit

Indians with US visas can now travel to Argentina without new permit

Indians with valid US visas can now travel to Argentina without a separate tourist visa, as per a new resolution published in the country's Official Gazette

Argentina

Colorful scene view of the bay and Ushuaia city against snow-capped Andes mountains during autumn season, Tierra del Fuego, Patagonia, Argentina. Photo: Shutterstock

Surbhi Gloria Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 28 2025 | 5:32 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Good news for Indians holding B1, B2, H-1B and other United States visas. Argentina has announced relaxed entry rules for Indian nationals with valid US tourist visas.
 
According to a resolution published in Argentina’s Official Gazette, Indian passport holders with valid US tourist visas can now enter Argentina without applying separately for an Argentine visa.
 
Confirming the move, Argentina’s Ambassador to India Mariano Caucino wrote on X: “The Argentine Government has eased entry into the country for Indian citizens with US visas.”
 
He added, “This is wonderful news for both Argentina and India. We’re ready to welcome more Indian tourists into our wonderful country.”
 
 
The visa relaxation comes as New Delhi and Buenos Aires deepen cooperation. In July, both sides held the second meeting of the Joint Working Group on Agriculture in New Delhi, where officials including Indian co-chair Devesh Chaturvedi, Secretary, Department of Agriculture & Farmers’ Welfare, joined discussions virtually.

Also Read

US visa social media directive, US visa rules Indian students, Indian students US visa screening, F1 visa decline India, Indian non-immigrant visa trends, US visa approvals India FY25, Indian students US study 2025, F1 J1 M1 visa types India, US visa

Extra cost, paperwork: US visa changes may upend Indian students' plans

US visa, H4, H1B

Time to pause H-1B visas? US Republicans renew debate under Trump crackdown

US visa

US F-1 visa: Filing form late may cause rejection; what Indians must know

USCIS

US immigration visa fee hike: Costs rise by up to 600% in some categories

US visa, H4, H1B

Got a US Visa rejection? Here's how to tell if it is temporary or final

 
When you still need a visa
 
According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, International Trade and Worship of Argentine Republic, for those without a valid US visa, a traditional tourist visa remains necessary. Applications can be made at the Argentine embassy in Delhi or at the Consulate General in Mumbai. 
 
Application essentials
 
• Submit the application at least four weeks before travel
 
• Tourist visa permits stay of up to 90 days
 
• No fee for Indian nationals, as covered under bilateral reciprocity
 
Documents required
 
1. Passport valid for at least six months beyond arrival date, with a minimum of two blank pages
 
2. Completed and signed visa application form; in Delhi, it is a three-page form (not printed on both sides)
 
3. Three recent 4 × 4 cm colour photographs on white background
 
4. Notarised cover letter in Spanish addressed to the Visa Section, mentioning purpose, duration, funding details; entrepreneurs must use company letterhead
 
5. Proof of employment or means:
 
Employed: Employer’s letter (notarised and in Spanish), last three months’ pay slips, income tax returns for the past three years
 
Self-employed: Business registration (notarised and in Spanish), income tax returns for three years
 
Students: Occupation documents, notarised and translated
 
6. Travel itinerary with flight reservations and accommodation bookings; if staying with a host, include an original invitation letter certified by a notary and the Colegio de Escribanos, plus a copy of the host’s Argentine ID
 
7. Consular interview; additional documents may be requested
 
However, completing all paperwork does not guarantee a visa, as approval rests with Argentine authoritiesNo electronic travel authorisation or visa-on-arrival is available for Indian nationals without a valid US visa
 
What to do next
 
If you have a valid US visa: Check its validity and travel with no extra paperwork
 
If you do not have a US visa: Gather the required documents, book your appointment, and apply at least four weeks before your intended travel date.

More From This Section

greece

Greece Golden Visa: With ₹3 cr, Indians can live with family, travel Europe

visa fraud

Serbia work visa fraud: How Delhi men duped 19 Nepalis of Rs 70 lakh

US visa, H4, H1B

US plans fixed visa limits for foreign media, students and exchange workers

Howard Lutnick at USISPF Summit

US H-1B visa a 'scam', mostly Indians make money off system: Florida guv

London, UK

UK immigration: Indians lead foreign sex crime surge with 257% rise in 3yrs

Topics : US visa Argentina BS Web Reports immigration

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 28 2025 | 5:31 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayGold and Silver PriceMotilal Oswal Stock PickWho is Sheikha MahraDuleep Trophy 2025 LiveGarena Free Fire Max code TodayDividend Stocks TodayUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon