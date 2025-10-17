Friday, October 17, 2025 | 03:46 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Immigration / UAE Golden Visa holders to now get 24/7 help abroad in emergencies

UAE Golden Visa 2025 Helpline Support 24 x7 . Photo: AI-generated (Shutterstock)

Surbhi Gloria Singh New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Oct 17 2025 | 3:45 PM IST

Listen to This Article

UAE Golden Visa Helpline Support: The UAE has unveiled a dedicated global consular service for Golden Visa holders, extending privileges once reserved for citizens to long-term residents and their dependents. The announcement, made during GITEX Global 2025 in Dubai, marks a major expansion of government support for expatriates.
 
A milestone unveiled at GITEX Global 2025
 
The initiative was launched jointly by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) and the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security (ICP) during the 45th edition of GITEX Global in Dubai.
 
Omar Obaid Alhesan Alshamsi, Undersecretary at MoFA, and Major General Suhail Saeed Al Khaili, Director General of ICP, attended the launch alongside senior officials and visitors at the technology showcase.
 
 
“This initiative represents a qualitative leap in enhancing government integration and public service,” said Major General Al Khaili, according to WAM news agency. He added that the collaboration between MoFA and ICP would deliver “smart, human-centred solutions aligned with the leadership’s vision to empower long-term residents”.

Four-pillar support system for Golden Visa holders
 
Golden Visa holders will now have access to the UAE’s full consular network when abroad. The system is built around four service pillars.
 
1. Emergency assistance and crisis response
 
Golden Visa holders are now covered by the UAE’s official emergency and evacuation plans during natural disasters, political unrest, or health emergencies.
 
Key features include:
 
• 24/7 hotline: +971 2 493 1133, accessible from outside the UAE.
• Immediate coordination through UAE Missions abroad.
• Fast inclusion in crisis response plans for both visa holders and registered family members.
 
2. Electronic return document for passport loss or damage
 
If a Golden Visa holder loses or damages their passport abroad, they can now apply for an electronic Return Document to re-enter the UAE.
 
Main details:
 
• Valid for one entry and must be used within seven days of issuance.
• Processing time: around 30 minutes after a complete application.
• Application through UAE Pass on the MoFA website or smart app.
• No service fee.
• The document is valid only for direct travel to the UAE, not for transit through third countries.
 
3. Repatriation and burial support
 
The UAE’s repatriation services have been extended to Golden Visa holders who pass away overseas. Families are now assisted through official channels for documentation and transport of remains.
 
To request support:
 
• Contact the UAE Mission in the country of residence or call +971 2 493 1133.
• Submit the deceased’s passport, death certificate, and relevant local records.
 
While all procedural coordination is managed by UAE Missions, financial expenses are borne by the family in line with national policy.
 
4. Family inclusion in consular support
 
Spouses and children officially registered as dependents under a Golden Visa are now covered under the same consular umbrella. The inclusion ensures they receive the same level of assistance during emergencies or travel abroad.
 
Broadening the scope of long-term residency care
 
Introduced in 2019, the UAE’s Golden Visa allows foreign nationals to live, work, and study in the country for up to ten years without a sponsor. Over the years, eligibility has widened to include:
 
• Investors in public and real estate sectors
• Entrepreneurs and startup founders
• Outstanding students and graduates
• Frontline workers, doctors, and researchers
• Specialists in science, engineering, and creative fields
 
More recently, categories such as superyacht owners, content creators, professional gamers, and teachers have also been added in emirates including Abu Dhabi, Dubai, and Ras Al Khaimah.
 
Golden Visa applications can be made through ICP’s official website, ICP service centres, or the General Directorate of Identity and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai.
 
The new global consular services are available exclusively to valid Golden Visa holders and their registered dependents.

First Published: Oct 17 2025 | 3:35 PM IST

