Friday, September 12, 2025 | 01:29 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Immigration / US EB-5 visa route gaining traction among Indians, says immigration expert

US EB-5 visa route gaining traction among Indians, says immigration expert

The EB-5 visa grants lawful permanent resident status (a green card) to foreigners with a minimum investment requirement of $8,00,000 (Rs 6-7 crore)

US visa, H4, H1B

Many H-1B visa holders and students transitioning from F-1 to H-1B status in the US have also been able to leverage their financial progress to pursue EB-5 | Photo: Shutterstock

Press Trust of India Pune
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 12 2025 | 1:27 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The entry to America through the capital investment route is becoming popular, and Indians, particularly students and professionals in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) fields, can consider this option, an expert on US immigration law has said.

Speaking here on the current state of the EB-5 Immigrant Investor Program, Indian American immigration attorney Nadadur S Kumar said it is no longer a niche option. The EB-5 visa grants lawful permanent resident status (a green card) to foreigners with a minimum investment requirement of $8,00,000 (Rs 6-7 crore).

The rise in property values and home equity has enabled more Indians to fund their investments, often with the support of parents. Many H-1B visa holders and students transitioning from F-1 to H-1B status in the US have also been able to leverage their financial progress to pursue EB-5," he said.

 

The visa programme is becoming an increasingly popular pathway for Indians, particularly students and professionals in STEM fields, he said. However, this demand is driven purely by numbers and is not the result of any discrimination, he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

London, UK

UK study visa drop: US student exodus fails to boost British universities

Donald Trump, Trump, Charlie Kirk

US warns immigrants over social media posts praising Charlie Kirk killing

US green card, US Passport, US immigration

Major US Green Card routes shut till October 1, Indians face longer waits

Airports Authority of India, AAI, AIRPORT

Bypass Immigration queues: Fast Track expands to 5 more airports in India

US visa, H4, H1B

No Dropbox: Indian applicants, kids, seniors face in-person US Interviews

Topics : Visa EB-5 visa EB-5 visa programme US Visas US immigration law

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 12 2025 | 1:27 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayNepal Protest LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayInfosys Share BuybackWho is Larry EllisonBenjamin Netanyahu on Doha StrikeTop Penny Stocks To BuyUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon