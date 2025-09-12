Friday, September 12, 2025 | 11:32 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Immigration / US warns immigrants over social media posts praising Charlie Kirk killing

US warns immigrants over social media posts praising Charlie Kirk killing

US Deputy Secretary of State issues warning as Trump hails Charlie Kirk as a "martyr for truth"

FILE - President Donald Trump shakes hands with moderator Charlie Kirk, during a Generation Next White House forum at the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on the White House complex in Washington, Thursday, March 22, 2018. (Photo:PTI)

Surbhi Gloria Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 12 2025 | 11:31 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Foreign nationals, including Indians, in the United States have been warned against praising the assassination of Charlie Kirk, a right-wing activist and close aide of President Donald Trump, who was shot dead at Utah University on Wednesday.
 
“In light of yesterday’s horrific assassination of a leading political figure, I want to underscore that foreigners who glorify violence and hatred are not welcome visitors to our country,” said Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau in a Thursday morning post on X.
 
He added, “I have been disgusted to see some on social media praising, rationalising, or making light of the event, and have directed our consular officials to undertake appropriate action.”
 
 
Landau later wrote that consular officials would monitor replies to his post to identify foreign nationals in the US on visas who were spreading such rhetoric.
 
Kirk’s recent remarks on Indian migrants

The killing has revived attention to Kirk’s controversial remarks on Indian migrants, posted earlier this month.
 
“America does not need more visas for people from India. Perhaps no form of legal immigration has so displaced American workers as those from India. Enough already. We're full. Let's finally put our own people first,” he wrote on X on September 2.
 
Kirk’s post came after Fox News anchor Laura Ingraham suggested that any trade deal with India would require Washington to offer more visas. “I'd rather not pay them in visas and trade deficits,” Ms Ingraham wrote.
 
Trump’s response
 
President Trump confirmed Kirk’s death in a video message on his social media platform Truth Social.
 
“Kirk fought for liberty, democracy, justice and the American people. He's a martyr for truth and freedom,” the 79-year-old Republican leader said.
 
Kirk, 31, was the co-founder and chief executive of the youth organisation Turning Point USA.
 
Wider immigration debate
 
The State Department has in recent months expanded its monitoring of social media posts by visa applicants, with officials saying accounts must be set to “public”.
 
Since January, several visas have been revoked over posts deemed supportive of Hamas, which the US designates as a terrorist organisation. The decisions have provoked legal challenges centred on First Amendment rights.
 
FBI investigation
 
Against this backdrop, the FBI has announced a reward of up to $100,000 for information leading to the arrest of the suspect in the Utah shooting.

First Published: Sep 12 2025 | 11:02 AM IST

