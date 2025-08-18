Monday, August 18, 2025 | 11:05 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Immigration / US Green Card holders warned: Tougher 'good moral character' checks ahead

US Green Card holders warned: Tougher 'good moral character' checks ahead

US widens citizenship rules, ordering officers to weigh conduct, taxes, jobs and community ties in 'good moral character' test

People leaving Amazon headquarters in Seattle, Washington at the end of a work day. Photo: Shutterstock

Surbhi Gloria Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 18 2025 | 11:02 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Applying for US citizenship? The Trump administration is signalling it will subject applications to heavier scrutiny, extending its broader immigration clampdown to legal residents seeking naturalisation.
 
On August 15, US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) issued fresh guidance to officers on how to judge whether applicants meet the long-standing requirement of demonstrating “good moral character.”
 
A shift in how character is assessed
 
Traditionally, green card holders could apply for naturalisation after three or five years, depending on their case. The hurdle of proving good moral character was largely seen as met if the applicant had no record of serious crime, such as aggravated felonies, drug offences, or repeat drunken driving.
 
 
The new policy expands that test. Officers have been told it should be “more than a cursory mechanical review focused on the absence of wrongdoing.” Instead, it must be “a holistic assessment of an alien’s behaviour, adherence to societal norms, and positive contributions that affirmatively demonstrate good moral character.”

What counts as positive contributions
 
USCIS has instructed officers to give greater weight to:
 
1. Sustained community involvement and contributions
2. Family caregiving and household responsibility
3. Educational attainment
4. Lawful and stable employment history
5. Length of residence in the US
6. Compliance with taxes and financial responsibility
 
“Everyone who applies for naturalisation must truthfully answer a series of questions to show that they have the good moral character required to become a US citizen. One of the questions is, ‘Have you ever committed a crime or offense for which you were not arrested?’,” said US Immigration and Customs Enforcement.
 
For example, an applicant with a past tax dispute who later cleared dues may be seen more favourably, while strong educational credentials and steady employment could also strengthen a case.
 
Scrutiny of lawful but questionable behaviour
 
The policy also directs officers to look more closely at conduct that is technically lawful but considered inconsistent with civic responsibility. This could include repeated reckless driving, harassment, or aggressive solicitation. The guidance makes clear that permanent bars such as murder, genocide, torture, and aggravated felonies will continue to automatically block naturalisation.
 
At the same time, the memo leaves room for rehabilitation in other cases. Evidence such as repayment of debts, fulfilling court conditions, or positive community testimony may help establish good moral character if no permanent bar applies.
 
Impact on applicants
 
In financial year 2024, which ended September 30, 8.18 lakh foreign nationals became US citizens. Mexicans led with 1.07 lakh, accounting for 13 per cent of the total, followed by Indians at just over 49,000, or 6 per cent. This trend has remained steady over recent years, with Indians consistently forming the second-largest group of new citizens.
 
For many future applicants, the broadened review could make the process less predictable.
 
Testing the meaning of citizenship
 
The policy memorandum, titled ‘Restoring a rigorous, holistic and comprehensive good moral character evaluation standard for aliens applying for naturalisation (citizenship),’ stresses that citizenship is “more than a legal benefit—it represents a profound transformation into active and responsible membership in American society.”
 
It also follows remarks by USCIS director Joseph Edlow, who told the New York Times that the current citizenship test is “too easy,” suggesting further changes may be considered.

First Published: Aug 18 2025 | 11:02 AM IST

