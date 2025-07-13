Sunday, July 13, 2025 | 09:20 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Trump says he's considering 'taking away' Rosie O'Donnell's US citizenship

Trump says he's considering 'taking away' Rosie O'Donnell's US citizenship

The two have criticised each other publicly for years, an often bitter back-and-forth that predates Trump's involvement in politics

US President Donald Trump

President Donald Trump says he is considering taking away the US citizenship of a longtime rival, actress and comedian Rosie O'Donnell | Image: Bloomberg

AP Washington
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 13 2025 | 9:17 AM IST

Listen to This Article

President Donald Trump says he is considering taking away the US citizenship of a longtime rival, actress and comedian Rosie O'Donnell, despite a decades-old Supreme Court ruling that expressly prohibits such an action by the government.

Because of the fact that Rosie O'Donnell is not in the best interests of our Great Country, I am giving serious consideration to taking away her Citizenship, Trump wrote in a social media post on Saturday. He added that O'Donnell, who moved to Ireland in January, should stay in Ireland if they want her.

The two have criticised each other publicly for years, an often bitter back-and-forth that predates Trump's involvement in politics. In recent days, O'Donnell on social media denounced Trump and recent moves by his administration, including the signing of a massive GOP-backed tax breaks and spending cuts plan. 

 

It's just the latest threat by Trump to revoke the citizenship of people with whom he has publicly disagreed, most recently his former adviser and one-time ally, Elon Musk.

But O'Donnell's situation is notably different from Musk, who was born in South Africa. O'Donnell was born in the United States and has a constitutional right to US citizenship. The US State Department notes on its website that US citizens by birth or naturalization may relinquish US nationality by taking certain steps but only if the act is performed voluntary and with the intention of relinquishing US citizenship.

Also Read

Donald Trump, Trump

Donald Trump hits EU, Mexico goods with 30% tariff effective Aug 1

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Zelenskyy

Aid shipments have been restored: Zelenskyy confirms resumed US aid

India US Trade

US-India trade deal may cap tariffs below 20% as both sides continue talks

Statue of Liberty, US-France, US France, France US, US flag, America Franch

Republican governors push DOGE programmes, embrace cost-cutting brand

Protest, Immigration Protest

Judge blocks racial profiling by immigration officials in LA crackdown

Amanda Frost, a law professor at the University of Virginia School of Law, noted the Supreme Court ruled in a 1967 case that the Fourteen Amendment of the Constitution prevents the government from taking away citizenship.

The president has no authority to take away the citizenship of a native-born US citizen," Frost said in an email Saturday. In short, we are nation founded on the principle that the people choose the government; the government cannot choose the people.

O'Donnell moved to Ireland after Trump defeated Vice President Kamala Harris to win his second term. She has said she's in the process of obtaining Irish citizenship based on family lineage.

Responding to Trump Saturday, O'Donnell wrote on social media that she had upset the president and add me to the list of people who oppose him at every turn.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Donald Trump, Trump

DOJ said to fire more prosecutors, staff involved in Trump prosecutions

Democratic Republic of Congo, DRC, DR Congo, M23, M23 rebel, Congo

Islamic State-linked rebels kill 66 civilians in eastern Congo attack

Gaza, Israel-Gaza war

59 Palestinians killed in Gaza by Israeli strikes, gunfire near aid site

SpaceX, Elon Musk

SpaceX commits $2 billion to xAI as Musk steps up AI ambitions: Report

US President Donald Trump

Trump admin considers deporting third-country nationals to Africa

Topics : Donald Trump US citizenship Trump govt

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 13 2025 | 9:17 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayGLEN Industries IPO AllotmentHCL Tech Q1 Results PreviewQ1 Results TodaySinner vs Djokovic Win PredictionGreen Card Holder NewsSmart Coworking Spaces IPOUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon