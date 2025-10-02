Thursday, October 02, 2025 | 11:15 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Immigration / Datanomics: US targets optional practical training amid H-1B visa issue

The share of Indian students pursuing OPT has nearly doubled from 22.12 per cent in 2006-07 to over 40 per cent in 2023-24

The share of Indian students pursuing OPT has nearly doubled from 22.12 per cent in 2006-07 to over 40 per cent in 2023-24. Indians got 68.58 per cent of the H-1B visas issued by the US in the financial year 2023-24 (October-September). Photo: Shutterstock

Yash Kumar Singhal New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 02 2025 | 11:07 PM IST

The United States (US) is undertaking surprise inspections and site checks of foreign students currently undergoing the optional practical training (OPT) programme in that country. This comes days after Republican senator Jim Banks introduced the ‘American Tech Workforce Act,’ which proposed an end to the OPT system. Indian students undergoing their OPT are keeping a close watch, as it allows international students on F-1 visas to work for a temporary period in the US. Many Indians, especially 
in the STEM (science, technology, engineering, mathematics) fields, use OPT to gain practical experience before applying for an 
H-1B visa.
 
Topics : H1B Visa Visa study abroad Indian students
