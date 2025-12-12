Friday, December 12, 2025 | 09:15 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / 11 consequential rail accidents in FY26 so far, says Indian Railways

11 consequential rail accidents in FY26 so far, says Indian Railways

Comparable to Covid period when train movement was minimal, say officials

Ashwini Vaishnaw, Ashwini, Vaishnaw

Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

BS Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 12 2025 | 9:13 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Indian Railways witnessed 11 consequential railway accidents in the first eight months of FY26, Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw told the Rajya Sabha on Friday.
 
“It may be noted that the consequential train accidents during the period 2004-14 were 1,711 (average 171 per annum), which have declined to 31 in 2024-25 and further to 11 in 2025-26 (up to November 2025),” the minister said.
 
According to officials in the Railways Ministry, safety interventions by the national transporter in the last few years have helped bring down accidents significantly.
 
“For context, 2020-21, which was the year of the coronavirus pandemic, saw 22 rail accidents. During this year, rail operations were not even happening on a normal basis for a large part. In contrast, this financial year, with passenger volumes slated to be among the highest, has seen only 11 accidents so far,” an official said.
 
 
According to the ministry, electrical or electronic interlocking systems with centralised operation of points and signals have been provided at 6,656 stations to reduce accidents due to human failure.
 
“Interlocking of level crossing (LC) gates has been provided at 10,098 level crossing gates for enhancing safety at LC gates. Complete track circuiting of stations to enhance safety by verification of track occupancy by electrical means has been provided at 6,661 stations,” it said. The ministry has also been attempting to equip rail infrastructure and trains with Kavach, the indigenous anti-collision system.
 
A railway official said that after extensive and elaborate trials, Kavach Version 4.0 has been successfully commissioned on the Palwal–Mathura–Kota–Nagda section (633 route kilometres) on the Delhi–Mumbai route and on the Howrah–Bardhaman section (105 route kilometres) on the Delhi–Howrah route. He said Kavach implementation has been taken up in the remaining sections of the Delhi–Mumbai and Delhi–Howrah routes.
 

More From This Section

Nuclear energy

Cabinet clears SHANTI Bill to open civil nuclear energy to private sector

Droupadi Murmu, Murmu, President

President Murmu urges Manipur communities to back efforts for peace, unity

Census 2027

Cabinet approves ₹11,718 cr budget for Census 2027, timeline announced

Supreme Court, SC

'Something wrong': SC flags concerns over Madras HC order in Karur stampede

Shivraj Patil

Shivraj Patil: Cong leader who faced flak during 26/11 for changing attire

Topics : Indian Railways Train Accident Accidents

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 12 2025 | 9:13 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayParliament Winter Session LIVE updatesGold-Silver Price TodayICICI Prudential AMC IPOOTT This WeekDigital Ad FraudAMC Stocks OutlookDelhi Air Quality todayPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon